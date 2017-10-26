Singaporean girls, Korean boys claim Team gold at Asian Youth Championships

The girls from Singapore and the Korean boys claimed the coveted team gold medals in the 9th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships Thursday at Corodano Lanes, Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines.

Shion Izumune won the title in girls’ all-events to earn the first gold medal for Japan in this Championships. Her male counterpart, Han Jae Hyeon, captured the third gold medal for the Korean boys and the fifth overall.

Pictured above is the girls’ team podium.

Singapore’s Iliya Syamim Bt Muhd Azni, Amabel Chu, Jermaine Seah and Charlene Lim (pictured right) overtook the Malaysian girls in the last game on the long oil pattern to win the team title with 4745 and an average of 197.71 for six games.

Malaysia’s Nur Ameerahusna, Faten Najihah, Nora Lyana Nastasia and Nur Amirah Auni (left), who led after the first block of three games on the medium pattern, had to settle for second place after closing with low games of 697 and 685 and 4687 total (195.29).

Japan’s Akiho Mizutani, Momo Sakai, Rise Fujita and Shion Izumune (right) beat out the singles and doubles champions from Korea for the bronze medal by 32 pins, 4660 to 4628.

Shion Izumune closed the team event with a big 247 game to overtake Korea’s Yang Da Som, who finished with 192, and to win the gold medal in girls’ all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles and team event) with 3714 and an average of 206.33 for 18 games.

Yang earned the silver medal with 3678 and her team mate Kim Ye Sol took bronze with 3626.

After averaging over 222 on the medium oil pattern, the Korean boys (left) added only 2331 on the long pattern but still cruised to the gold medal in the boys’ team event with 4998 and an average of 208.25. It was the second gold medal for doubles champions Han Jae Hyeon and Lee Ju Hyung and the first for their team mates Park Geon Ha and Lim Seong Lyul.

Trailing Korea by 79 pins to take the silver medal were Ahmed Al-Awadhi, Ali Abdulla, Osama Hasan and Omar Al-Mudhahki of Bahrain (right) who narrowed the gap to the Koreans by 30 pins on long oil to finish with 4919 (204.96).

Just five pins behind the Bahrainis were Saoud Alkhalewi, Sari Jazaeri, Sultan Almasri and Abdulrahman Alkhalewi who secured the first medal in this Championships for of Saudi Arabia with 4914 (204.75).

Han Jae Hyeon captured the gold medal in boys’ all-events with 3931 (218.39) to earn his third gold medal in four events after starting with a sixth place in singles.

Ahmed Al-Awadhi was 116 pins behind Han to secure the silver medal with 3815. Abdulrahman Alkhalewi took bronze with 3804.

The top 16 girls and boys in all-events advanced to the masters finals which will conclude the 19th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships on Friday and Saturday. All players bowl two eight game blocks of round robin match play before the field is cut to the top 3 who determine the champions in a stepladder final.

The 19th Asian Youth Championships in Macau, China, will be held Oct. 21-28 at 38-lane Corodano Lanes, Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines.

The Championships drew 94 players, 60 boys and 34 girls, from 15 member countries of the Asian Bowling Federation – Australia, Bahrain, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and the host country Philippines.

Up to four boys and four girls per country who must not be born before January 1, 1997, will bowl in separate divisions for gold, silver and bronze medals in five disciplines: Singles (contested on long oil), Doubles (medium oil), four-player Teams (first block medium, second block long), All-Events (18 games; combined scores in Singles, Doubles and Teams) and Masters match play (top 16 in All-Events; first block long, second block medium).

Competition concludes on Saturday, Oct. 28, with the boys and girls Masters stepladder finals followed by a victory banquet.

Photos courtesy of ABF-online.org.

Related Articles

Korea sweeps gold medals in Doubles at Asian Youth Championships

Korea, Malaysia start Asian Youth Championships with victory in Singles

19th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships ready to go

19th Asian Youth Championships – Girls’ Team Event

First three games on the medium lane conditioning pattern; second three games on the long lane conditioning pattern.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Girls’ All-Events (final)

Top 16 advance to the Masters competition.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Boys’ Team Event

First three games on the medium lane conditioning pattern; second three games on the long lane conditioning pattern.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Boys’ All-Events (final)

Top 16 advance to the Masters competition.