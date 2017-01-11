Singaporean women dominate Day 4 in Helsinki, Finland

Singaporean women dominated Wednesday’s qualifying squads at the 47th Brunswick Ballmaster Open asand sistersandaveraged between 229 and 219 to move into the top 15 of the 389-player leaderboard.

Ng (pictured above) had games of 246, 258, 210, 196, 240 and 224 for 1374 scratch and added 48 pins women’s handicap to lead squad 7 and to jump into third place overall with 1422 total. Cherie Tan was just five pins behind in fourth place with 1417.

Squad 1 leaders Juho Rissanen (above right) and Juhani Tonteri (left) continued to lead the 341 men and 48 women with 1467 and 1442, respectively.

Places 5 to 9 belonged to Finnish bowlers, Jari Ratia (5th, 1411), Joonas Jähi (right; 6th, 1410, including the tournament’s first 300 game), Kimmo Lehtonen (7th, 1397), Pasi Uotila (8th, 1394) and Olli Pakonen (9th, 1393).

See chalked up 1366, including handicap, to finish the day in 13th place. Daphne Tan (left) was fourth with 1357 and improved by 27 pins to lead squad 8 with 1384. Games of 212, 224, 209, 215, 231 and 245 plus the 48 pins handicap leaped her into 10th place.

Samuli Tiainen (right) of Finland and two-time PBA champion Anthony Simonsen (below left) , United States, the youngest player to win a major (2016 USBC Masters) at 19 years and 39 days, were the best men Wednesday with 1373 and 1367, good for 11th and 12th place overall.

Defending Ballmaster Open champion Parker Bohn III, United States, became the second player in this year’s event to achieve perfection when the PBA and USBC Hall of Famer connected on 12 consecutive shots in the second game of squad 7.

The 35-time PBA champion (right), who also owns three PBA50 titles, sandwiched the 300 between games 164 and 183 and closed with 232, 200 and 226 for 1305 to sit in 34th as qualifying has reached the halfway mark.

Daniel Wiberg of Finland holds the 44th and last place to advance with 1279, a 213.17 average.

Qualifying continues on Thursday, January 12, with squads 9 and 10 scheduled to start at 3 and 7 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).

Photos Seija Lankinen.

The Brunswick Ballmaster Open, the season-opening event on the European Bowling Tour, will be held from January 6-15 at 36-lane Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland.

The BBO is one of two “EBT Platinum” events this season, the highest of five EBT categories, and offers total prize money of 100.300 Euro, including all extra prizes, with 12.000 Euro going to the winner, 8.000 to the runner-up and 5.000 and 4.000 to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 54th place, worth 1.000 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) begins Friday, Jan. 6, with squads 1 & 2 and concludes Saturday, Jan. 14, with squad 16 followed by the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad slated for 7 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).

Women will receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 54 players – the top 44 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-8 who are not among the top 44 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad – qualify for the finals.

All 54 finalists bowl two blocks of five games with the top 12 advancing to round robin match play. Those 12 bowl further 11 games of round robin match play (no position round) with the previous pinfall total carried over. During match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 4 players after 21 games including bonus pins determine the champion in a traditional stepladder final. The No. 4 seed meets the No. 3 in the opening match. The winner takes on the No. 2 seed for the right to bowl the top seed for the title.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “Platinum”, three “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of 574.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters in February 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

2017 Brunswick Ballmaster Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 8/16

Top 44 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-8 who are not among the top 44 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, Jan. 15.

300 games (2) – Joonas Jähi, Parker Bohn III.