Singapore’s Basil Dill Ng defeats compatriot Muhd Jaris Goh for Emir Cup 2018

In an all-Singaporean affairdefeated his compatriot, 387-374, over two games total pins to claim the title in the H.H. Emir Cup 2018 Monday, March 5, at the Qatar Bowling Center in Doha.

In a low scoring title match Ng (right) was down by eight pins after the first game (196-204) but rebounded with a 191-170 win in game two to wrap up the title and the $10,000 top prize.

The picture above shows the top 4 of the H.H. Emir Cup 2018 with the officials from the Qatar Bowling Federation. Back row from left: Muhd Jaris Goh, Basil Dill Ng, Ivan Tse and Suresh Elangovan. Photos courtesy of Qatar Bowling Federation.

In the semi-final matches, Ng rolled games of 268 and 233 to sideline his fellow countryman Suresh Elangovan (right), 501-423, while Goh ousted Ivan Tse of Hong Kong by a whisker, 436-434.

Goh pocketed $6,000 for second place while Elangovan and Tse earned $3,500 apiece for third and fourth place, respectively.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018, which drew 66 players from 12 countries, was the opening event of the 2018 Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour season. The ranking event was held from February Feb. 27 through March 5 at the Qatar Bowling Center, a 32-laner in Doha, Qatar.

Players competed for total prize money of 61,400 U.S. Dollar. The tournament paid a $10,000 first prize, $6,000 for second place and $3,500 apiece for third and fourth place. The top 16 Asian men will be awarded Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour ranking points (no extra finals played).

Qualifying (eight games, including the two highest four-game series; unlimited re-entries) ran over six days featuring 10 squads. Total 32 players advanced to the finals on Monday, March 5, including the top 8 local and overseas bowlers plus another 16 players from the mixed pool.

Those 32 were split into four groups of eight players, who bowled seven games of round robin match play. The winner of each match received 3 points while loser got zero points. Each tie was broken in a one-ball roll-off. The top 4 of each group advanced to single-elimination finals in bracket system.

In bracket play, matches consisted of two games with the highest pinfall advancing. The field was trimmed to eight, four and then two players, who determined the champion.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018 – Championship

Two games total pins.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018 – Semifinals

Two games total pins.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018 – Quarterfinals

Two games total pins.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018 – Round of 16

Two games total pins.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018 – Final Round 1 Results

All players bowl seven games of round robin match play. The winner of each match receives 3 points while loser gets zero points. Each tie will be broken in a one-ball roll-off. The top 4 of each group advance to single-elimination finals in bracket system.

The H.H. Emir Cup 2018 – Final Qualifying Standings

32 players advance to the finals, including the top 8 local bowlers (places 1-8), the top 8 overseas bowlers (places 9-16) and the top 16 from the local and overseas pool (places 17-32).

Missed Cut