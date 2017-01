Sixlets® Brand Chocolatey Candies is proud to become the presenting sponsor of the 2017 USA Bowling National Championships, the youth event conducted by International Bowling Campus Youth Development.

The USA Bowling National Championships presented by the Sixlets® Brand is the premier event of the USA Bowling program. The 2017 national event will take place July 19-22 in Cleveland, and the title matches will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

“Sixlets is excited to be part of the USA Bowling National Championships and for the opportunity to support youth bowling,” Sixlets® Senior Brand Manager Joe Annunziato said.

“USA Bowling is all about teamwork, and the Sixlets® Brand looks forward to being a great teammate of IBC Youth in presenting this outstanding event.”

The Sixlets® Brand partnership extends to regional events that determine the 32 teams for the USA Bowling National Championships. Participants at regional events will receive some of the new products offered by Sixlets®, Fruity Sixlets® and Sixlets® Jawbreakers, as well as Original Sixlets®.

Sixlets® also will provide teams reaching the national championships field with Logo Infusion jerseys featuring the Sixlets® logo, and will provide Sixlets® candy for participants’ gift bags at the Junior Gold Championships presented by The Brands of Ebonite. The USA Bowling National Championships and Junior Gold Championships will run concurrently in Cleveland.

“We appreciate having Sixlets® join us as presenting sponsor of the USA Bowling National Championships,” said IBC Youth Managing Director Gary Brown. “The support of a nationally recognized brand such as Sixlets® can only help to broaden the exposure of our event and showcase the great opportunities provided by youth bowling.”

In addition to its support of the USA Bowling National Championships, Sixlets® will continue to utilize the larger bowling platform to reach consumers. Its partnership with bowling through Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm for the sport, extends to in-store and in-center promotions, which include free bowling offers and prize promotions throughout the year.

USA Bowling is a product of the Youth Education Services (YES) Fund, a joint initiative of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America and United States Bowling Congress supported by top bowling brands including Bowling.com, Brunswick, Columbia 300, Ebonite, Hammer, QubicaAMF, Roto Grip, Storm and Track.

To learn more about the USA Bowling program and the USA Bowling National Tournament, click here.