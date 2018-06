World Bowling Executive Board have awarded three championship events to South Point Hotel and Casino. The, theand thewill all take place at the state of the art sporting facility in Las Vegas in the United States.

The South Point Bowling Plaza is a unique competition facility build for sport and viewing purposes. The spacious 90,000-square-foot facility boasts 60 lanes, 360-seat viewing area and a 720-unit locker room.

World Bowling CEO, Kevin Dornberger says “South Point Hotel and Casino hosted an excellent Championship event for World Bowling in 2017 and we are very excited to return to the phenomenal bowling venue in 2019, 2020 and 2021. With facilities built for world class competition, we are certain that our athletes and spectators alike will be elated with the news.”

The announcement assists to complete the World Bowling Championship calendar for the next four years: