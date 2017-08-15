Squad B to complete Men’s Singles preliminaries at World Senior Championships

Real action at thestarted Tuesday morning at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, with the preliminaries in men’s singles.

The record 162 men from record 43 countries were split into two squads (A and B), who will bowl six games of qualifying starting at 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m., before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round on Wednesday.

PBA and USBC Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (1367), United States, Marco Reviglio (1327) of Italy, 2013 WSrC Singles champion Christer Danielsson of Sweden and Patrick Mochon (1261) of France hold the top four places after squad A has completed the preliminaries.

Among the players in squad B is defending champion Andrew Frawley (right) of Australia, who puts his singles title on the line.

Other favorites include PBA50 stars and 2015 WSrC team champions Lennie Boresch and Ron Mohr (above, r-l), United States, 2013 WSrC team champions Christer Pettersson (left) and Stefan Yngström (right) of Sweden, Canadian standout Joe Ciach, former world champion in trios Ari Halme of Finland, Dutchmen Wim van der Veen and Ron van den Bogaard.

Other notables to watch are multiple American Zone champion Arturo Hernandez (left) of Venezuela and Amedeo Spada (right) of Italy, who won his first International Seniors Bowling Tour title in the 4th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Palace two days ago.

The record 110 women from record 32 countries, also divided into two squads, will bowl their preliminaries on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Click on the respective links to catch Tuesday’s action via the Internet:

Tuesday – August 15, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Men’s Singles Squad A (archived)

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Men’s Singles Squad B

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Women’s Singles Squad A

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

Related Articles

Parker Bohn III sets the tone in Singles at World Senior Championships

World Senior Championships officially declared open

3rd World Senior Championships – Championship Preview

2015 World Senior Championships

2013 World Senior Championships