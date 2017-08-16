Squad B to conclude Women’s Singles Preliminaries at World Senior Championships

With 54 women already in the books, the women’s singles prelimiaries at the World Senior Championships in Munich, Germany, will conclude Wednesday morning as the 56 bowlers from B squad took to the lanes at 8.30 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The 110 women from 32 countries (both numbers are participation WSrC records) were divided into two squads to bowl their preliminaries on Tuesday afternoon (squad A) and Wednesday morning (squad B).

Pictured above from left is Senior Team USA: Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Tish Johnson, Lynda Barnes, Leanne Hulsenberg and coach Bill Spigner.

When the preliminaries are completed the field is cut to the top four for the medal round to be held simultaneously with the men starting with the semifinals at 12.30 p.m. CEST.

The women’s favorites are spearheaded by the teams from the United States and Sweden. All four members of Senior Team Sweden are World Senior Champions. Susanne Olsson, who is the defending masters champion, and her team mates Lena Sulkanen and Christel Carlsson won the team gold in 2013. Kristina Nordenson puts her singles title on the line.

Other returning champions are 2013 doubles champion Teresa Piccini of Mexico and Ladies Pro Bowlers Tour standout Tish Johnson, United States, who was part of the gold medal team two years ago.

Joining Johnson on Senior Team USA 2017 are two-time PWBA champion and World Cup winner Lynda Barnes, who led squad A with 1213, and PWBA super stars Carolyn Dorin-Ballard and Leanne Hulsenberg, who own 20 and 26 Professional Women’s Bowling Association titles, respectively.

Pictured below from left is Sweden: Christel Carlsson, Susanne Olsson, Lena Sulkanen and Kristina Nordenson.

Click on the respective links to catch the action via the Internet:

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Tuesday – August 15, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Men’s Singles Squad A

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Men’s Singles Squad B

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Women’s Singles Squad A

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Singles – Women’s Singles Squad B

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

12:30 – 13:30 Singles Semi-Finals and Finals (Men & Women)

13:30 – 14:30 Lane Maintenance

13:30 Medal Presentation for Singles (Men & Women)

14:30 – 18:00 Doubles – Men (Squad A)

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

