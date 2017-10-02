Starting this week – Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

For the past eight years, the Qatar Bowling Open has been the final tournament of the European Bowling Tour seasons 2008 through 2016. After the withdrawal of the richest event, the torch was given to the Norwegian Bowling Federation and its prestigious

The NO 2017, which runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo, is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

Carsten Warming Hansen (left; 586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (right; 557), who both have registered for the event, have the best chances to win the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking. The only other player who has slim mathematical chances to win Tour is Dom Barrett of England (505).

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decided the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 12, all the way through to the finals. The finals will be on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

192 players, including 158 men and 34 women from Denmark, England, Iceland, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Sweden and the host country Norway, have registered for the event and already booked 430 entries.

To register for the event, please click here. For the complete tournament information, click here.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.625 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.848 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 215 Euro for 60th place.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15:

the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings

two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who were not among the top 42

the next four women

the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999)

the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th)

and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers will be seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players will determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field will be trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl in the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Related Articles

Coming Soon – Onsite Coverage of the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Tournament Preview

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions