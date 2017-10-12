Strong finish propels Christopher Sloan into 13th place

Irish two-handed playerstarted the last squad Thursday, 16th overall, at the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick with three consecutive games under 200, then made one last ball change before he closed with 261, 279 and 234 to win the squad and to move into 13th place in the overall standings.

Sloan (above) totaled 1350 pins, an average of 225 for six games, to improve his previous high series of 1313, which he finished with a 138 game, by 37 pins.

John Fossum of Norway was the only other player who surpassed the 1300-mark as he toppled 1308 pins, including high games of 258 245 and 230, to move into 25th place.

Raymond Jansson (right) of Sweden leads the 164-player field, 131 men and 33 women, from six countries since squad 7 with 1602, a record number for the Norwegian Open and the fourth-highest six-game series in the 18-year history of the European Bowling Tour.

Another four players have cracked the 1400-bar while another 21 players, including Sloan and Fossum, have surpassed the 1300-mark. The score to make the cut in 42nd place is 1264 or an average of 210.67 posted by Jørgen Mathiesen of Norway.

Qualifying continues on Friday, October 13th, with squads 17-20 scheduled to start at 9 a.m., 1, 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Standings after Squad 16/23

60 players, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15

300 games (1) – Raymond Jansson.