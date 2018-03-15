Stuart Williams cracks 1500-bar to move into fifth place in Munich

of England became the fifth player in thewho surpassed the 1500-mark to move into fifth place in the overall qualifying standing yesterday at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

The 36-year-old right-hander (pictured above), who own six European Bowling Tour titles along with one Professional Bowlers Association title, led the first squad on Wednesday, seventh overall, with 1503, an average of 250.50, including games of 256, 289, 279, 235, 226 and 218.

Annop Arromsaranon (left) of Thailand continued to lead the 215-player field from 30 countries with 1525 six-game total and an average of 254.17.

Joining Annop and Williams in the elite 1500-club are Shayna Ng of Singapore and Adrian Ang of Malaysia, both 1514, and Jaroslav Lorenc of Czech Republic with 1505.

Ng is the best of 59 women in the field. Ang had the first 300 game of the tournament in squad 5 on Tuesday. He was joined by Christoph Schurian of Germany, who posted the second perfecto in the second game of squad 7 on the way to a 1428 total, good for 28th place.

Hong Kong’s Lau Kwun Ho was next to Williams with 1476, including a high game of 284 and five games between 224 and 246, to leap into 10th place.

Three-time World Champions Esther Cheah (left) of Malaysia led the second squad on Wednesday, eighth overall, with 1465 total to finish the fourth qualifying day in 12th place. Cheah had games of 256, 214, 247, 200, 278 and 222 for 1417 pinfall, an average of 236.17, an added eight pins handicap each game.

Two-time PBA champion Jason Sterner (right), United States, holds the 50th and last spot to advance from the qualifying standings with 1379 and an average of 229.83.

Qualifying continues on Thursday, March 15, with squads 9, 10 and 11 starting at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

The 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge is the fourth stop on the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the first of two EBT “Platinum” events this season, the highest of the five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite).

The BEC, which is also the curtain-raiser to the World Bowling Tour 2018, will be held from March 10-18 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring in suburban Munich, Germany, the biggest bowling center in Europe with 52 lanes.

Almost 400 players from 38 countries are expected to compete for total prize fund of 105.000 Euro with 11.500 Euro going to the winner, 8.500 Euro to the first runner-up and 5.500 Euro to the third place finisher. Low to cash is 64th place, worth 800 Euro.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top three women after qualifying receive 1.200, 700 and 500 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying kicked off Saturday, March 10, and runs through Saturday, March 17, with the final Squad 18 slated for 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET). Qualifying concludes with the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad at 11.30 p.m.

Total 64 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, March 18, including the top 50 in the overall qualifying standings, the top 5 each from a separate leaderboard of the squads conducted March 13-14 and 10-11, and the top 4 of the Desperado Squad.

The top 12 qualifiers receive a first-round bye. The other 52 players bowl six games scratch to cut to the top 16 who will join the top 12 qualifiers in round two. Those 28 bowl another six games scratch after which the field is trimmed to the top 8 for match play.

Round two pinfall will be carried forward. During the seven games of match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 3 players with the highest 13-game total, including bonus pins, will determine the champion in a stepladder final. The No. 3 seed bowls the No. 2 seed and the winner of the semifinal match takes on the No. 1 seed for the title and the 11.500 Euro top prize.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 13 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, three “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of more than 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2018 consists of ten stops in Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United States of America (5).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals (date and venue tba).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Related Articles

Eight players crack the top 10 Tuesday at Brunswick Euro Challenge

Annop Arromsaranon continues to lead 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

Annop Arromsaranon takes commanding lead in 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

15th Brunswick Euro Challenge – Tournament Preview

Brunswick, Dream-Bowl Palace extend Euro Challenge partnership through 2021

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

Dom Barrett wins Brunswick Euro Challenge 2017

2018 Brunswick Euro Challenge – Qualifying Standings after Squad 8/18

Top 50 qualifiers, top 5 from March 13-14 squads (places 51-55), top 5 from March 10-11 squads (places 56-60) and top 4 of the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, March 18.

300 games (2) – Adrian Ang, Christoph Schurian.