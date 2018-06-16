Sweden also triumphs in the Team event at Women’s European Championships

The Swedish women’s national team defeated two opponents on their way to win the prestigious gold medal in the five-player team event in the Women’s European Championships Friday at Bowling Center Bowling Stones in Brussels, Belgium.

In the gold medal match Ida Andersson (206), Nina Flack (242), Isabelle Hultin (247), Jenny Wegner (162), Cajsa Wegner (268) & Victoria Johansson flew past Finland, 1125-905, to win the fourth gold medal for Sweden (right) after singles, doubles and trios.

Finland‘s Sanna Pasanen, Eliisa Hiltunen, Reija Lundén, Petra Eriksson-Sola, Vilma Salo & Ani Juntunen (left), who took the fourth and last spot to advance to the medal round, eliminated top-seeded Netherlands in the semifinals, 1023-979.

Maxime de Rooij, Nicole Sanders, Samantha Greiner, Ellen Jansen, Denise Blankenzee & Kelly French-Plummen (right) lead the 20 teams after the six-game preliminaries with 6209 total pinfall and an average of 206.97, 104 pins ahead of Germany in second place with 6105.

In a close match, Martina Schütz, Saskia Malz, Sandra Matz, Tina Hulsch, Natascha Kögler & Vanessa Timter (left) fell to the third seeded Swedes, 935-923. Finland took the silver medal, Netherlands and Germany got bronze.

Mai Ginge Jensen (center) emerged as all-events champion. The former world champion in all-events led the 132 players from 26 countries after 24 games in singles, doubles, trios and team preliminaries with 5243 and an average of 218.46.

Sweden’s Nina Flack (left) and Ida Andersson (right) received silver and bronze with 5146 and 5110, respectively. All six Swedish players finished in the top 10. Wendy Bartaire of France took the 24th and last place to advance to match play masters with 4714 (196.42).

The masters finals will conclude the Championships on Saturday.

The 2018 Women’s European Championships will be held from June 6-17 at bowling center Bowling Stones, a 36-laner in Brussels, Belgium. The nine-day competition started on Friday, June 8, and culminates with the masters finals on Saturday, June 16.

132 athletes from 26 countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the host country Belgium – – participate in the event.

Each team consists of maximum six women, who compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, trios, five-player teams, all-events and masters.

Singles, doubles, trios and team events feature six games preliminaries with the top 4 advancing to the playoffs in one-game format, seeded 1 to 4 according to their position in qualifying. No. 1 bowls No. 4 and No. 2 takes on No. 3. The winners bowl for gold and silver and the losers share the bronze medals.

The top three players with the highest 24-game total (combined results of the singles, doubles and team preliminaries) receive the medals in all-events.

The top 24 in all-events advance to single-elimination masters match play in best-of-three games format. The top 8 receive one bye.

In each round, the highest seeded player bowls the lowest seeded player, the second-highest seeded player bowls the second-lowest seeded player, and so on. Winners advance and losers will be eliminated. The remaining two players bowl for gold and silver and the losers of the semifinals share the bronze medals.

Photos courtesy of Gisela Göbel (DBU).

2018 Women’s European Championships – Team Medal Round

Championship Round:

1. Sweden (Nina Flack, Cajsa Wegner, Ida Andersson, Jenny Wegner, Isabelle Hultin & Victoria Johansson), 2060 (2 games)

2. Finland (Sanna Pasanen, Eliisa Hiltunen, Reija Lundén, Petra Eriksson-Sola, Vilma Salo & Ani Juntunen), 1928 (2 games)

3. Netherlands (Maxime de Rooij, Nicole Sanders, Samantha Greiner, Ellen Jansen, Denise Blankenzee & Kelly French-Plummen), 979 (1 game)

(tie) Germany (Martina Schütz, Saskia Malz, Sandra Matz, Tina Hulsch, Natascha Kögler & Vanessa Timter), 923 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 4 Finland (Lundén 191, Eriksson-Sola 195, Salo 202; Hiltunen 190, Pasanen 245) def.

No. 1 Netherlands (Jansen 200; De Rooij 174; Greiner 226; Blankenzee 205; Sanders 174), 1023-979

Semifinal Match 2: No. 3 Sweden (Andersson 179; Flack 161; Hultin 172; J. Wegner 220; C. Wegner 203) def.

No. 2 Germany (Matz 191; Hulsch 202; Kögler 172; Schütz 175; Malz 183), 935-923

Championship: Sweden (Andersson 206; Flack 242; Hultin 247; J. Wegner 162; C. Wegner 268) def.

Finland (Lundén 233, Eriksson-Sola 171, Salo 206; Hiltunen 148, Pasanen 147), 1125-905.

2018 WEC Team Preliminaries – Final Standings

Top 4 trios advance to the medal round

2016 WEC All-Events – Final Standings after four events

After preliminaries in singles, doubles, trios and team (total 24 games), top 3 earn the medals and top 24 advance to Masters match play; top 8 receive one bye