Sweden’s Markus Jansson takes over lead in Brunswick Ballmaster Open

of Sweden averaged 248.50 in the 10th qualifying squad of the 47th Brunswick Ballmaster Open to take the lead in the season-opening event of the 2017 European Bowling Tour Thursday at Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland.

The World Youth champion (pictured above), who won his lone EBT title in the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2015, started his six-game series with a pair of 268 games, followed by a high game of 289 (825 for three games) and closed with 214, 246 and 206 to lead the 432-player field from 13 countries with 1491 total.

Juho Rissanen and Juhani Tonteri of Finland, who led the tournament since the very first squad, slipped to second and fourth place with 1467 and 1442, respectively.

Finnish women’s national team member Sanna Pasanen (left) was 42 pins behind Jansson with 1449, including 48 pins handicap, to move into third place in the overall standings. Pasanen had game of 214, 278, 201, 247, 216 and 245 and 1401 pinfall total, an average of 233.50. She is the best of 58 women in the field.

Fifth and sixth place belonged to Singaporean women, Shayna Ng (right) and Cherie Tan with 1422 and 1417, resp.

Daniel Fransson (left) of Sweden led the first squad on Thursday, ninth overall, with 1415 to finish the fifth qualifying day in seventh place. Fransson, who won his lone first EBT title in the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2016, averaged almost 260 for his first four games (266, 245, 248 and 276) before he finished with 189 and 191.

Finns Jari Ratia and Joonas Jähi (right), who has secured a 3.000 Euro bonus for rolling the tournament’s first 300 in squad 5, slipped to eighth and ninth place with 1411 and 1410, resp.

Rounding out the top 10 was two-time EBT titlist Marshall Kent (left), United States, who had the fourth perfecto of the event in game five of his 1404 series in squad 9. Finnish veteran Teemu Raatikainen had the third perfecto in game two but was unable to improve his 1270 series to sit in 68th place, 39 pins below the cut line.

Defending Ballmaster Open champion, Parker Bohn III (right), United States, who achieved perfection in squad 7, currently sits in 35th place with 1327. Jähi, Bohn, Raatikainen (below left) and Kent will bowl in a winner-takes-all roll-off for 2.000 Euro at the end the tournament.

With six more squads to go, Jari Aikioniemi of Finland holds the 44th and last place to advance with 1309, a 218.17 average.

Qualifying continues on Friday, January 13, with squads 11, 12 and 13 scheduled to start at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).

Photos Seija Lankinen.

The Brunswick Ballmaster Open, the season-opening event on the European Bowling Tour, will be held from January 6-15 at 36-lane Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland.

The BBO is one of two “EBT Platinum” events this season, the highest of five EBT categories, and offers total prize money of 100.300 Euro, including all extra prizes, with 12.000 Euro going to the winner, 8.000 to the runner-up and 5.000 and 4.000 to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 54th place, worth 1.000 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) begins Friday, Jan. 6, with squads 1 & 2 and concludes Saturday, Jan. 14, with squad 16 followed by the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad slated for 7 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).

Women will receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 54 players – the top 44 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-8 who are not among the top 44 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad – qualify for the finals.

All 54 finalists bowl two blocks of five games with the top 12 advancing to round robin match play. Those 12 bowl further 11 games of round robin match play (no position round) with the previous pinfall total carried over. During match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 4 players after 21 games including bonus pins determine the champion in a traditional stepladder final. The No. 4 seed meets the No. 3 in the opening match. The winner takes on the No. 2 seed for the right to bowl the top seed for the title.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “Platinum”, three “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of 574.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters in February 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

2017 Brunswick Ballmaster Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 10/16

Top 44 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-8 who are not among the top 44 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, Jan. 15.

300 games (4) – Joonas Jähi, Parker Bohn III, Teemu Raatikainen, Marshall Kent.