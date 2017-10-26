Sweden’s Wetterberg, Persson win qualifying at European Champions Cup

andof Sweden won the men’s and women’s qualifying at the 40th European Champions Cup as the field of 43 men and 39 women was trimmed to the top 16 Thursday at Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria.

Wetterberg (left), who led the men’s field after the first block with 1932 (241.50 average), added 1774 (221.75) in the second block for 3706 total and an average of 231.63 for 16 games.

Antonino Fiorentino (right) of Italy started the second day in seventh place with 1714 and posted 1872 (234.00), the highest eight-game series of day, including the ECC’s first perfecto in the last game. Fiorentino leaped into second place overall with 3586 (224.13).

2010 ECC champion Svein Åke Ek (left) slipped one spot to third place with 3571 (223.19) behind a 1768 series today (221.00).

Alan Bride of Ireland hit the cutoff number for 16th place with 3253 and an average of 203.31 for 16 games.



Filippa Persson (left) took over the lead from her team mate and 2016 ECC champion Cajsa Wegner, who led the women’s division after the block with 1700 (212.50). As the defending women’s champion, Sweden is allowed to have to players in the event.

Starting the second block in fourth place with 1664 (208.00), Persson rolled 1776 (222.00), the highest series of the event so far, to shoot into the lead with 3440 total and an overall average of 215.00.

Solene Goron (right) of France was close behind Persson with 1756 (219.50) to leap from seventh to second place with 3361 (210.06).

Nicole Sanders (left) of the Netherlands had the third highest series for the second consecutive day (1685; 210.63) to maintain third place with 3358 (209.88).

Wegner slipped to fourth place with 3337 (208.56). Sarolta Dosztaly of Hungary took the 16th and last place to advance to the next stage with 3086 and an average of 192.88.

The top 16 will return to the lanes on Friday for another eight-game block with the top 8 after 24 games advancing to the next round. The men will start a 9 a.m. Central European Summer Time and the women will follow at 1 p.m. CEST.

The 40th European Champions Cup 2017 takes place from October 23-29 at 32-lane Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria, featuring men’s and women’s national champions or point ranking leaders of the European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) member federations.

The ECC drew 43 men from 42 countries and 39 women from 38 countries, including defending ECC champions Cajsa Wegner of Sweden and Czech Republic’s Jaroslav Lorenc.

Men and women compete in separate divisions. All players will roll two eight-game blocks of qualifying on Wednesday and Thursday before the cut to the top 16 men and 16 women.

The Round of 16 will consist of an additional eight games to determine the top 8 players who will bowl four more games to cut to the top 4 who advance to the match play finals in best-of-three games format. In the semi-finals, No. 1 will meet No. 4 and No. 2 will take on No. 3. The winners of the semi-final matches will bowl for the title.

Photos: Georg Gemeinböck.

2017 ECC – Women’s Division after Qualifying

Top 16 advance to the next stage

2017 ECC – Women’s Qualifying Block 2 Results

2017 ECC – Men’s Division after Qualifying

Top 16 advance to the next stage.

2017 ECC – Men’s Qualifying Block 2 Results



300 games (1) – Antonino Fiorentino.