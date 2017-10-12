Swedish bowlers dominate qualifying at Norwegian Open

of Sweden became the fifth bowler in the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick who surpassed the 1400-mark as he averaged 237.17 to lead the first qualifying squad on Thursday, 14th overall, for the second consecutive year.

Jonsson (above), who had 1376 last year, rolled games of 246, 161, 280, 221, 278 and 237 to jump into fourth place with 1423.

Raymond Jansson (right) of Sweden continued to lead the 130-player field, 103 men and 27 women, with tournament record 1602 and an average of 267.00, including the tournament’s lone 300 game.

His son Markus Jansson is 136 pins behind in second place with 1466. The only non-Swedish bowler in the top 8 is Junior Team Norway member Jonas Dammen (left) in third place with 1463.

Jonsson pushed back Andreas Hansen (1422) to fifth place, Pontus Andersson (1375) to sixth place and Lars Lundahl (1373) to seventh place.

Daniel Fransson (right) of Sweden, who won his lone European Bowling Tour title in the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2016 started his set with a low game of 140, then had games of 216, 228, 286, 197 and 299 to take over eighth place with 1366 and an average of 227.67. The top 8 qualifiers will receive three byes.

Jonsson and Fransson were followed by three bowlers from the host country, who all cracked the top 20.

Youth bowler Alexander Beck (left) used opening games of 236, 267 and 44 to improve his previous high series (1318) by 31 pins and to move into 12th place with 1349. 2014 Norwegian Open champion Tore Torgersen tied Beck at 1349 and ranks 13th due to the higher last game (211 to 201 in Beck’s favor), which breaks the tie.

2010 European Champions Cup winner Svein Åke Ek (right) used high games of 255 and 258 to leap into 18th place with 1331.

Jenny Karlsson of Sweden toppled 1235 pins and added 48 pins handicap to become the best woman in the field in 29th place with 1283. Her fellow countrywoman, two-time European Bowling Tour titlist Nina Flack is the only other woman in the top 42 in 35th place with 1266.

Fredrik Tjernes of Norway, who finished fifth in last year’s event, currently holds the 42nd and last spot to advance to the finals with 1239 and an average of 206.50.

Qualifying continues on Thursday with squads 15 and 16 scheduled to start at 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

300 games (1) – Raymond Jansson.