Swedish women win gold, silver, bronze in Singles at European Championships

The Swedish women’s national team started theby winning gold, silver and bronze medals in singles Saturday in Brussels, Belgium.

In the gold medal match, Cajsa Wegner‘s (right) victory never was in doubt as she cruised to a 242-194 win against Ida Andersson (left) at bowling center Bowling Stones.

Featured photo from left: Ida Andersson, Cajsa Wegner, Victoria Johansson and Saskia Malz.

Wegner, who toppled 1360 pins, an average of 226.67 for six games, received the first gold medal in this Championships. Andersson, who earned the fourth and last spot for the medal round with 1342 (223.67), got the silver medal.

In the semi-finals Andersson upset top-ranked Victoria Johansson (right) and advanced with a 214-205 win. Johansson, who had the field-best 1376 series in the preliminaries (229.33) to lead the 132-player field from 26 countries in all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles, trios and team preliminaries), had to settle for the bronze medal.

Wegner meanwhile ousted Germany’s Saskia Malz (left) in the other semifinal match, 221-192. Malz, who earned the no. 3 seed with 1356 (226.00), also received bronze.

Action shifts to the doubles compettition on Sunday and Monday.

The 2018 Women’s European Championships will be held from June 6-17 at bowling center Bowling Stones, a 36-laner in Brussels, Belgium. The nine-day competition started on Friday, June 8, and culminates with the masters finals on Saturday, June 16.

132 athletes from 26 countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the host country Belgium – – participate in the event.

Each team consists of maximum six women, who compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, trios, five-player teams, all-events and masters.

Singles, doubles, trios and team events feature six games preliminaries with the top 4 advancing to the playoffs in one-game format, seeded 1 to 4 according to their position in qualifying. No. 1 bowls No. 4 and No. 2 takes on No. 3. The winners bowl for gold and silver and the losers share the bronze medals.

The top three players with the highest 24-game total (combined results of the singles, doubles and team preliminaries) receive the medals in all-events.

The top 24 in all-events advance to single-elimination masters match play in best-of-three games format. The top 8 receive one bye.

In each round, the highest seeded player bowls the lowest seeded player, the second-highest seeded player bowls the second-lowest seeded player, and so on. Winners advance and losers will be eliminated. The remaining two players bowl for gold and silver and the losers of the semifinals share the bronze medals.

Photos courtesy of Gisela Göbel (DBU).

2018 Women’s European Championships – Singles Medal Round

Championship Round:

1. Cajsa Wegner, Sweden, 463 (2 games)

2. Ida Andersson, Sweden, 408 (2 games)

3. Victoria Johansson, Sweden, 205 (1 game), and

(tie) Saskia Malz Germany, 192 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 4 Andersson def. No. 1 Johansson, 214-205

Semifinal Match 2: No. 2 Wegner def. No. 3 Malz, 221-192

Championship: Wegner def. Andersson, 242-194.

2018 WEC Singles Preliminaries – Final Standings

Top 4 players advance to the medal round