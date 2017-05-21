Team Pergamon, Spader Dam triumph in Swedish League Playoffs

of Gothenburg andof Helsingborg won the Swedish Playoffs to conclude the 2017 league season with victory in the men’s and women’s finals Sunday.

The top 4 men’s and the top 4 women’s teams qualified for the playoffs, which were held over the weekend in Jönköping, Sweden.

On the women’s side reigning champion Spader Dam (pictured above) won the title for the 14th time since the inception of the Swedish league in 1975.

“There is nothing to talk about, they were the better team today”, said Mattias Billberg, coach of Team X-Calibur which lost the finals in two straight games against Spader Dam.

On their way to the finals, Spader Dam defeated BK Högland of Nässjö. Team X-Calibur ousted B-K Eva of Stockholm.

On the men’s side, Team Pergamon (above) defeated Stureby BK of Stockholm in the semi-finals after reigning champion Team Clan of Nässjö took down BK Jösse of Arvika in a re-match of last year’s finals.

In the championship match, Team Pergamon held of Team Clan in three games to win its 11th title in the past 15 years.

“We have thrown better shots in the whole finals”, said Mattias Wetterberg, who finished off with a 289 game.

The unique Swedish playoffs once again featured a packed bowling center full of fans singing and shouting, creating an atmosphere that players compare to a football game with 25,000 spectators.

“This is indescribable”, said South African Francois Louw, a newcomer on Team Pergamon. “I was shaking the entire three games of the finals.

Two-time reigning European Masters Champion Martin Larsen has participated in numerous bowling events all over the world. But playing the Swedish playoffs is something special for him.

“I have played the European Championships, World Championships, Weber Cup, PBA League, but nothing compares to this”, Larsen stated.

Markus Hegnelius contributed to this report.

