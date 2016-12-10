Team USA’sandwon the prestigious team title at the World Bowling Championships in Las Vegas defeating the all-spinner team from Chinese Taipei, two-games-to-none.

All matches in the medal round were decided in in the best-of-three games in Baker format, in which five bowlers bowl two frames each to complete one full game.

The Americans (right) won the first game 210-189 and wrapped up the victory with 200-180 win in game two.

Finishing fourth in the six-game preliminaries, Team USA had to bowl tournament leader Colombia in the semi-finals.

Manuel Otalora, Oscar Rodriguez, Santiago Mejia, Jaime Gonzalez and Andres Gomez (left, with Denamrk) won the first game, 207-173, but the U.S. fivesome countered with a come-from-behind 237-230 win in game two to force a deciding game.

Finishing last, Colombia’s anchor bowler Andres Gomez, a three-time PBA champion, needed three strikes in the 10th frame for a 219-218 victory. Gomez got the first two strikes but left a 10 pins standing on the fill ball to send the match into over-time.

In a one-ball roll-off by all five players involved the Colombian bowlers had to bowl first in each frame. Gomez forced U.S. anchor Tommy Jones to strike for a one-pin win and that was exactly what Jones did. Team USA advanced by 47 to 46 pins in roll-off.

In the other semi-final match, Chinese Taipei (right) won the first game against Denmark’s Jesper Agerbo, Dan Østergaard-Poulsen, Jimmy Mortensen, Carsten Warming Hansen and Thomas Larsen, 215-184, but lost the second game by a 121-margin, 158-279.

Using the spinner style aka helicopter style, the bowlers from Chinese Taipei rebounded with a 235-156 win in the decider to set up a title match with the Americans.

Chinese Taipei earned the silver medal, while Colombia and Denmark both got bronze.

The 2017 World Bowling Championships for men and women conclude on Monday with match play masters.

The World Bowling Championships for men and women will be held from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The Championships will award medals in six disciplines in each division – singles, doubles, trios, team, all-events and masters.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the combined World Championships including reports, photos and results after each round commencing with women’s singles preliminaries on Saturday, Nov. 25, all the way through to masters match play on Monday, Dec. 4, completed in the late afternoon.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Related Articles

Malaysia sweeps Singapore to win women’s Team gold medal

Hong Kong defeats Chinese Taipei to claim gold in Men’s Trios

USA beats Germany to win gold medal in Women’s Trios at World Championships

Wu Hao-Ming, Danielle McEwan capture All-Events titles

Colombia, Singapore earn the No. 1 seeds for Sunday’s Team of Five finals

Colombian women and men lead squad 2 in five-player Team event

Chinese Taipei, Malaysia get off to a strong start in five-player Team event

Japanese men, U.S. women earn no. 1 seeds for Sunday’s Trios Finals

Three Asian teams move into the top 4 in Trios after 2/3 squads

Japan, Denmark lead as Squad 2 has completed Trios preliminaries

Indonesia, Japan in pole position as Trios preliminaries reach halfway point

Japanese men move to top of the leaderboard in squad 2

Korean men, USA women surge into lead in Trios after Squad 1

Another gold medal for Chris Barnes & Tommy Jones in Men’s Doubles

Korea’s Jung Dawun, Kim Moonjeong emerge as Women’s Doubles champions

United States women target to defend Doubles title at World Championships

Malaysia dominates opening squad in Women’s Doubles

All four spots for Men’s Doubles Finals go to Squad 2

Chinese Taipei spinners take the early lead in Men’s Doubles Preliminaries

Dutch Xander van Mazijk wins gold in Men’s Singles from top seed

Imai trumps Mai to win gold in Women’s Singles at World Bowling Championships

Taiwanese Wu Hao-Ming shoots 300 to earn no. 3 seed for medal round

Dutch Xander van Mazijk sets the tone in Men’s Singles at World Championships

Strong finish propels Japan’s Futaba Imai into Women’s Single Finals

Korea’s Hong Haeni sets the pace in Women’s Singles to start World Championships

2017 World Bowling Championships Preview

World Bowling Championships – Men’s Team Finals

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, USA (Dec. 3, 2017)

Championship Round:

Gold: United States (Jakob Butturff, Chris Via, AJ Johnson, Chris Barnes, Marshall Kent, Tommy Jones),

Silver: Chinese Taipei (Wu Hao-Ming, Xu Zhe-Jia, Chen Chien-Ju, Hsieh Chin-Liang, Chen Wu-Chi),

Bronze: Colombia (Manuel Otalora, Oscar Rodriguez, Santiago Mejia, Jaime Gonzalez, Andres Gomez),

Bronze: Denmark (Jesper Agerbo, Dan Østergaard-Poulsen, Mik Stampe, Jimmy Dan Mortensen, Carsten Warming Hansen, Thomas Larsen),

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 4 USA def. No. 1 Colombia, 2-1

173-207, 237-230, 218-218 (47-46)

Semifinal Match 2: No. 3 Chinese Taipei def. No. 2 Denmark, 2-1

215-184, 158-279, 235-156

Championship Match: USA def. Chinese Taipei, 2-0

210-189, 200-180.