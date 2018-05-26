Thailand’s Annop beats Simonsen to win 2018 PBA-WBT Busan Cup

of Thailand defeated top qualifier, USA, 221-208, to win the 2018 PBA-WBT Busan Cup International Open Bowling Tournament Saturday in Busan, Republic of Korea.

Arromsaranon, who was the no. 2 seed in the four-player stepladder final, received the 30,000,000 won top prize, approximately 27,800 U.S Dollar.

In the opening match, Seokbyeong Choi of Daegu City, Korea, ousted Wonyoung Choi representing the Korea Professional Bowlers Association (KPBA), 247-217. Annop then defeated Seokbyeong in the semi-final, 215-203, for the right to meet Simonsen in the title match.

Simonsen (right with Annop) took home 15,000,000 won for second place. Seokbyeong earned 8,000,000 won for third place and Wonyoung received 5,000,000 won for fourth place.

In the women’s TV final, Jeon Eunhee (left) of the Korean national team topped KPBA’s Park Jinhee, 212-184. Along with the title Eunhee earned 8,000,000 won. Jinhee got 4,000,000 won for second place.

The General Division TV Finals featured two bowlers from Daegu City. Top-seeded Jeong Jaehun topped Park Jinhee, 212-184, to capture the 5,000,000 won top prize. Jinhee was consoled with 2,500,000 won.

The 2018 PBA-WBT Busan Cup International Open Bowling Tournament, Tier 1 event (formerly “major”) on the World Bowling Tour Major, was held at Rainbow Square Bowling Center in Busan, Republic of Korea, from May 20-26, 2018. The TV finals were contested on four lanes at Gwangalli Beach Park.

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (abf-online.org).

2018 PBA-WBT Busan Cup – Open Division TV Finals

Rainbow Square Bowling Center in Busan, Republic of Korea (May 20-26, 2018); Arena Finals on four special installed lanes at Gwangalli Beach Park

Championship Round:

1. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 436 (2 games), 30,000,000 won

2. Anthony Simonsen, United States, 208 (1 game), 15,000,000 won

3. Choi Seokbyeong, Daegu City, Korea, 450 (2 games), 8,000,000 won

4. Choi Wonyoung, KPBA, 217 (1 game), 5,000,000 won

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 3 Choi SB def. No. 4 Choi WY, 247-217

Semi-final Match: No. Annop def. Choi SB, 215-203

Championship: Annop def. Simonsen, 221-208

2018 PBA-WBT Busan Cup – Women’s Division TV Finals

Rainbow Square Bowling Center in Busan, Republic of Korea (May 20-26, 2018); Arena Finals on four special installed lanes at Gwangalli Beach Park

Championship Round:

1. Jeon Eunhee, KBA-NT, 8,000,000 won

2. Park Jinhee, KPBA, 4,000,000 won

Playoff Results:

Championship Match: No. 2 Jeon def. No. 1 Park, 212-184.

2018 PBA-WBT Busan Cup – General Division TV Finals

Rainbow Square Bowling Center in Busan, Republic of Korea (May 20-26, 2018); Arena Finals on four special installed lanes at Gwangalli Beach Park

Championship Round:

1. Jeong Jaehun, Daegu City, Korea, 5,000,000 won

2. Park Jinhee, Daegu City, Korea, 2,500,000 won

Playoff Results:

Championship Match: No. 1 Jeong def. No. 2 Seo, 212-184.