Thailand’s Yannaphon Larp-apharat earns No. 1 seed for WBT Thailand TV Finals

Thailand’s ownaveraged 232 in the fourth round of the World Bowling Tour Thailand 2017 tournament to earn the no. 1 seed for the TV finals starting at 3 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT) at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.

The gold medalist in singles in the 2014 Asian Games (pictured above), who earned two byes, automatically advancing to the fourth round by finishing eighth in the 9-game qualifying portion of the tournament, rolled games of 236, 221, 238, 278, 219 and 200 to lead the 20-player field with 1392.

18-time PBA champion Chris Barnes (left), United States, who has a high finish of second in Thailand (2012), was 36 pins back to take second place with 1356, just one pin ahead of 12-time PBA champion and fellow Player of the Year Sean Rash (right), United States, who was third with 1355.

Defending champion Jesper Svensson (left) of Sweden, a two-handed lefty and six-time PBA champion, is the lone European bowler in the finals finishing fourth with 1335.

Tommy Jones (right), United States, like Barnes an 18-time PBA champion and former PBA Player of the Year, rebounded from a slow start with games of 235, 258 and 226 to earn the no. 5 seed with 1333.

Indonesian national team member and former collegiate standout Tannya Roumimper (left) is the lone woman in the TV finals and will lead the World Bowling Tour women’s point ranking list in Thailand. Roumimper toppled 1277 pins, an average of 212.83, and added eight pins handicap each game to secure sixth place with 1325 total.

The fifth PBA champion in the show is Ryan Ciminelli (right), United States, who had a 1319 series to land in seventh place.

According to the tournament rules, the eighth and last place was reserved for the next Thai bowler. Since Yannaphon Larp-apharat was the only local bowler in the finals, eighth place Ryan Lalisang (left) of Indonesia earned the no. 8 seed.

Lalisang, who had three sub-par games in the first four, finished with 279 and 240 to beat out two-time PBA Player of the Year Mika Koivuniemi (right) of Finland for the last spot by a single pin, 1300 to 1299.

In the opening round of the TV finals, the Roumimper, Ciminelli and Lalisang will square off. The winner takes on Svensson and Jones in the second match. The winner of that match bowls the Rash in the quarterfinal. The winner meets Barnes in the semifinal. The winner advances to the championship match in which top-seeded Yannaphon Larp-apharat must be defeated twice to win the title.

The World Bowling Tour Thailand 2017 tournament will be held from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl inside the Siam Paragon Shopping Mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tournament offers total prize fund of 4,215 million Baht or approximately 125,660 U.S. Dollar. The winner will walk away with 1 million Baht or roughly $29,812 and will be awarded a World Bowling Tour title and a Professional Bowlers Association title, if won by a PBA member.

All players must bowl nine games of qualifying in three-game blocks with unlimited re-entries. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game. All ties will be broken by a one-ball roll-off.

Total 42 bowlers survived the qualifying (Round 1), including the top 7 qualifiers, the two highest Thai bowlers outside the top 7 (ranked 8 & 9), the next 28 qualifiers (ranked 10-37), the next two Thai bowlers outside the top 37 (ranked 38-39) plus the top 3 of the one-game Desperado Squad (ranked 40-42).

Players ranked 1-8 received two byes and players ranked 9-24 got one bye. Bowlers ranked 25-42 advanced to the second round to bowl six games from scratch with the top 10 advancing to Round 3.

Those 10 and qualifiers 9-24 bowled another six games from scratch. The top 12 bowlers met the top 8 qualifiers in Round 4. The remaining 20 players bowled another six-game block from scratch to cut to the top 7 plus the next Thai bowler (ranked 8th; if there is any in the fourth round) for the TV stepladder finals.

The WBT Thailand event is the 4th tournament on the 2017 World Bowling Tour. The World Bowling Tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, which will be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

The last WBT event this season is the PBA World Championship November 13-19, also at the National Bowling Stadium.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (ABF).

Related Articles

England’s Stuart Williams sets the pace in Round 3 in Thailand

Colombia’s Maria Rodriguez leads Round 2 at WBT Thailand

Sean Rash wins qualifying at WBT Thailand; leads 42 bowlers into finals

Five PBA, JPBA champions move into top 7 at WBT Thailand 2017

Ryan Lalisang averages almost 250 to lead WBT event in Thailand

World Bowling Tour 2017 commences with WBT Thailand tournament

Jason Belmonte wins 15th PBA, 2nd EBT title in Lucky Larsen Masters

Marshall Kent outlasts Chris Barnes to win PBA Oklahoma Open

2017 World Bowling Tour Finals to be held in Reno

Dom Barrett wins WBT season-opening Brunswick Euro Challenge

Jesper Svensson wins fifth PBA title in Bangkok

WBT Thailand 2017 – Round Four Results

Top 8 advance to the TV fnals. (f) – female bowlers receive 8 pins handicap each game.