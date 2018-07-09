The World Games 2017 Bowling Women’s Singles medals reissued

World Bowling, Tenpin Bowling’s world governing body, has announced that following a positive doping test at The World Games 2017 in Wroclaw, Poland, the medals forevent have been awarded to the following athletes:

Gold Medal: Kelly Kulick (United States of America)

Silver Medal: Clara Juliana Guerrero (Colombia)

Bronze Medal: Daria Kovalova (Ukraine)

The bowling competition at The World Games 2017 was contested July 21-24 at Sky Bowling in Wroclaw. The Women’s Singles event kicked off the bowling competition on July 21st.

The original gold medal was awarded to Laura Beuthner of Germany who swept Kulick in best-of-three games format, two-games-to-none (287-165, 222-207).

But following an in-competition doping test which took place after the medal ceremony in Wroclaw, the athlete was tested positive to the prohibited substance Hydrochlorothiazide (S5. Diuretics and Masking Agents). Her medal has been revoked and the placings are to be awarded as stated above.

The final details of IWGA’s decision on this case can be viewed here.

World Bowling provisionally suspended the German athlete in November 2017 and will conduct the final hearing on the doping occurrence with the athlete in the next month after which time a decision will be made as to any forward suspensions or penalties.

Related Articles

Canada’s MacLelland, Lavoie win Doubles gold at World Games

Guerrero, Restrepo win first gold for Colombian women in Doubles

Korea’s Cho Youngseon captures the first gold medal for Korea in Men’s Singles

Thomas Larsen achieves perfection; leads top 16 men into match play

Germany’s Laura Beuthner wins gold in Singles to start X World Games 2017

Bowling among the official sports at IX World Games in Wroclaw, Poland

The World Games – 10 days to go!

Field of 64 bowlers set for The World Games 2017

Team USA roster set for X World Games 2017 in Poland

Field set for bowling competition at X World Games 2017