Thomas Larsen leads 33 players into fourth round at Oklahoma Open

In a tournament that puts a premium on a player’s ability to adjust to vastly different lane conditions, third-round leaderof Denmark feels he’s as prepared as he can be to meet the challenges of competing in the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open.

After three rounds bowled on three different PBA lane condition patterns, the two-time PBA Tour and four-time European Bowling Tour winner (above), leads a field of 33 players who advanced to Friday’s final round at the FireLake Bowling Center with a 5,398 24-game pinfall (224.9 average).

The players advancing to the fourth round will be put to the test on the 44-foot Oklahoma Open lane condition and will battle to be among the top nine who will advance to the live ESPN stepladder finals Saturday and Sunday at noon CDT (1 p.m. ET) at the Grand Casino Hotel Event Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Larsen bowled eight-game pinfall totals of 1,826 on the 32-foot Wolf pattern lane condition in the first round, 1,793 on the 40-foot Bear pattern in the second round and 1,779 on the 52-foot Badger pattern in Thursday’s third round with games of 223, 190, 246, 200, 244, 219, 219 and 238.

“It was another successful day today,” said the 27-year-old Larsen who led after the second round. “You never know what will happen when you’re bowling on a completely new lane condition but I was ready for the challenge.

“I used a lot of balls again today in the round,” he continued. “Just like in yesterday’s round I used several balls and had to make changes in my ball speed and hand position at the release – the changes were just different today.”

Larsen is trying for his first PBA Tour title on U.S. soil. His Tour titles came in the 2013 Abu Dhabi Open and 2014 Kuwait International Open.

Larsen holds a 45-pin lead over 18-time PBA Tour titlist Chris Barnes (left) of Double Oak, Texas, in second with a 5,353 pinfall. Three-time PBA Tour winner Marshall Kent (right) of Yakima, Wash., is third with 5,346 and six-time champion Jesper Svensson (below left) of Sweden is fourth with 5,277.

Trey Ford III (below right), the 16-year-old PBA member from Bartlesville, Okla., advanced to the fourth round with a 10th-place 5,199 pinfall total. He bowled games of 234, 218, 235, 163, 213, 183, 236 and 206 in the third round.

“I’m a little surprised how well I’m doing because when I practiced on these conditions at home I didn’t do that well,” said the high school sophomore who uses the unique two-handed delivery. “Generally, I feel comfortable making the adjustments I need to make – I’m just trying to learn as much as I can.

“If I have a bad game or get a split, I just have to remember that there are more opportunities and more bowling to go.” Ford has been a PBA member since age 13 and has three top-10 finishes in PBA regional competition with a best of sixth.

Saturday’s stepladder round will feature players who qualified fifth through ninth with the winner advancing to the no. 5 qualifying position to join the tournament’s top four qualifiers for Sunday’s stepladder final.

Friday’s final qualifying round will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame beginning at 9:30 EDT (8:30 CT). For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA Oklahoma Open – Third Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 24-game total. Top 33 players advance to fourth round.

1, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 5,398

2, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 5,353

3, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 5,346

4, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 5,277

5, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 5,274

6, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 5,266

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 5,243

8, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 5,213

9, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 5,203

10, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 5,199

11, Sam Cooley, Australia, 5,187

12, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 5,158

13, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 5,157

14, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 5,150

15, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 5,139

16, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 5,127

16, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 5,127

18, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 5,116

19, Dom Barrett, England, 5,088

20, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 5,087

21, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 5,085

22, Stuart Williams, England, 5,083

23, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 5,081

24, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5,071

25, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 5,064

26, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 5,061

27, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5,057

28, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 5,045

29, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 5,030

30, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 5,019

31, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 5,014

32, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,999

33, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4,998

Missed Cut:

34, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,993

35, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 4,991

36, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 4,979

37, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 4,975

38, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 4,965

39, Richie Teece, England, 4,963

40, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4,951

41, (tie) DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, and

Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 4,947

43, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,944

44, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,943

45, (tie) Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., and

Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 4,932

47, J.R. Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 4,927

48, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 4,923

49, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 4,917

50, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 4,916

51, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 4,904

52, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 4,901

53, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4,879

54, Graham Fach, Canada, 4,876

55, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 4,875

56, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4,873

57, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 4,870

58, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,868

59, Francois Louw, South Africa, 4,867

60, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 4,860

61, (tie) Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J.,

Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and

James Cantere, Oklahoma City, 4,858

64, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,851

65, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,844

66, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 4,841

67, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 4,812

68, Brian LeClair, Athens, NY, 4,792

69, Osama Hassan, Bahrain, 4,789

70, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4,783

71, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 4,780

72, Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 4,761

73, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 4,737

74, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 4,735

75, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 4,732

76, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 4,708

77, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 4,660

78, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 4,655

79, (tie) Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., and

Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 4,654

81, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 4,575

82, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 4,549

83, Omar Rashid, Bahrain, 4,522

84, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 4,376

85, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 4,358

86, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 4,304

87, Armando Santacruz, Ecuador, 4,296

88, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 4,058

89, Jose Rosero, Ecuador, 4,009

90, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 3,885