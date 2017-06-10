New leaders emerged in Ruby Team, Emerald Singles and Topaz Doubles this week at the USBC Women’s Championships at Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisianna.

Sport Bowl 2 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured above), improved each game June 7 on its way to the Ruby Team lead with a 2,158 total. Led by Jessica Morford‘s 599 series, Sport Bowl 2 used games of 681, 730 and 747 to surpass Chevrolet of Helena of Helena, Montana, which previously held the lead with 2,105.

Morford was joined at the River Center by 1998 Division 1 Doubles champion Julie Jarman (546), Allison Coy (512) and Tonya Van Veldhuizen (501). Ruby Team features four-player teams with combined entering averages of 650-724.

Janet Clark (right) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, finished her singles set with five consecutive strikes on her way into the lead in Emerald Singles with a 623 series June 6.

Clark started singles at the River Center with games of 207 and 190, while her late string of strikes pushed her to a 226 finish. Melanie Prough of Woodbine, Georgia, previously held the lead with 608.

Emerald Singles consists of bowlers with entering averages of 160-174.

Janice York of Clarendon, Arkansas, and Terri McIntosh of Humphrey, Arkansas, moved into the Topaz Doubles lead June 7 with a 907 total at the River Center, passing Jaclyn Meyer and Victoria Krukowski of Ottawa, Ohio, who previously held the top spot with 872.

York led the effort with games of 163, 147 and 144 for a 454 series, and McIntosh added 175, 159 and 119 for a 453 total.

Topaz Doubles includes bowlers with combined entering averages of 259 and below.

Arkansas bowler makes 55th consecutive USBC Women’s Championships appearance

Suda Bailey (pictured) of Cabot, Arkansas, celebrated her 55th consecutive United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships appearance this week at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 83-year-old began her tournament career at the 1963 event in Memphis, Tennessee, and she’s had the opportunity to visit 39 cities and 27 states while making her annual visit to the world’s largest participatory sporting event for women.

Bailey got her start in the sport after a friend asked her to join a league, which was followed by an invitation to bowl in the USBC Women’s Championships. She quickly agreed to make her way to Memphis’ Imperial Lanes for her debut.

“It was a short drive from home, so that’s why I said yes,” said Bailey, who received a plaque, chevron and watch June 5 to commemorate her most recent achievement. “When I said ‘let’s go next year (to Minneapolis),’ our group’s organizer said it was too far, but we saved money all year long, so we could go on the trip.”

Bailey reached her 50th consecutive appearance during the 2012 event in Reno, Nevada, and she was able to watch her teammate, Carolyn Evans of Little Rock, Arkansas, reach the same milestone two years later in The Biggest Little City in the World.

Evans made her 53rd appearance this week, with each being alongside Bailey.

A Look Ahead

One month of competition remains at the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships before the final ball is rolled at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The 2017 event, which kicked off April 23, will conclude July 10.

For more information on the Women’s Championships, click here.

Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, The Big Ticket 1 (Kayla Bandy, Michelle Smith, Daphne Smith, Jennifer King), Columbia, S.C., 2,650. 2, Strike Out Diabetes, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,618. 3, Four Fun, Saugerties, N.Y., 2,497. 4, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,463. 5, Bowlieve, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,459.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Sport Bowl II (Jessica Morford, Julie Jarman, Allison Coy, Tonya Van Veldhuizen), Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,158. 2, Chevrolet of Helena, Helena, Mont., 2,105. 3, Cashmere Bowling Queens 1, Charlotte, N.C., 2,077. 4, Garden Center Lanes 1, Alexandria, Minn., 2.052. 5(tie), TTC Ladies 1 Alta Loma, Calif., and Jerzee Girlz 7, Patterson, N.J., 2,043.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, The Rose Buds (Mary Rose, Lee Joslyn, Edna Prall, Debbie Bugg), Danville, Ky., 1,961. 2, Friendly Mixers, Villa Park, Ill., 1,911. 3, Gumbo to Geaux, Metairie, La.., 1,901. 4, Ninth Avenue Salon, Windom, Minn., 1,889. 5(tie), New Jersey Bad Girls, Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Bermuda Gold 1, Bermuda, 1,887.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Mixed Up Nuts, (Sabrina Ravndal, Shelley Nolan, Christine Ravndal, Laura Baker), Helena, Mont., 1,854. 2, Jadene’s Team, North Adams, Mass., 1,785. 3, Wyoming Wild Bunch, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,766. 4, Pickups, Carlisle, Pa., 1,763. 5(tie), Clean Up Crew, Fruitland, Wash., and Cyclones, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1,755.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Mary Wells, Johnstown, Ohio/Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 1,378. 2, Heidi Sanders, Xenia, Ohio/Melissa Van Dyke, Parma, Ohio, 1,332. 3, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 1,319. 4, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Elysia Current, Brigham City, Utah, 1,307. 5, Lindsay Boomershine, Brigham City, Utah/Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif., 1,289.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Amanda Livingston, Eureka, Calif./Darah Nolan, McKinleyville, Calif., 1,134. 2, Mari Gallegos/Jessica Herbst, Chicago, 1,133. 3, Peggy Monson, Rolling Meadows, Ill./Judy Shaver, Streamwood, Ill., 1,129. 4, Angela Willis, Pacifica, Calif./Sherritta Cornist, Antioch, Calif., 1,118. 5, Shirley Smith, Upland, Calif./Yvonne Parker, Bellflower, Calif., 1,109.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Betty Jean Davis, Herbert Ill./Wendy Mann, South Elgin Ill., 1,098. 2, Judi Ferguson/Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,076. 3(tie), Margaret DeMoss, Keizer, Ore./Lora Church, Sublimity, Ore., and Erin Diehl/Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,074. 5, Ann Hopgood, Augusta, Ga./Angela Brown, Chester, Va., 1,070.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Dianna Kryzer/Heidi Husbyn, Faribault, Minn., 1.035. 2, Geraldine Peterson, Maple Grove, Minn./Jen Abel, Champlin, Minn., 1,009. 3, Julie Clermont/Carol Douthett, Melbourne, Fla., 1,003. 4. Janette Jones/Tonya Yelton, Casper, Wyo., 1,001. 5, Joyce Baroni, Buena Vista, Colo./Deeann Troutman, Salida, Colo., 995.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Lois Davis/Florence Baker, Glendale, Ariz., 971. 2, Bonnie Rung, Franklin, N.C./Sheri Cook, Farmington, N.M., 941 3(tie), Carla Bennett/Louanna Bruner, Mount Pleasant, Mich., and Rochelle Roller, Edgerton, Wis./Kris Lamb, Fort Atkinson, Wis., 940. 5, Joan Archer, Farmington, Utah/Sandra Orchard, Kaysville, Utah, 926.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Janice York, Clarendon, Ark./Terri McIntosh, Humphrey, Ark., 907. 2, Jaclyn Meyer/Victoria Krukowski, Ottawa, Ohio, 872. 3, Debbie Allen/Yvonne Quintanilla, Portland, Texas, 866. 4, Debra Headrick, Franklin, Neb./Cheryl Vap, Red Cloud, Neb., 859. 5, Sandy Acevedo, Greeley, Colo./Saffini Wilson, Fort Collins, Colo., 854.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 746. 2, Julie Oczepek, Grand Rapids, Mich., 713. 3, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 704. 4, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 702. 5, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 699.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Tashia Blue, Hamilton, Ohio, 653. 2, Janelle Dowling, Loveland, Colo., 619. 3, Nancy Rosado, Chicago, 616. 4, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 615. 5, Lisa Hutchinson, Novato, Calif., 606.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Janet Clark, Albuquerque, N.M., 623. 2, Melanie Prough, Newman, Ga., 608. 3, Loretta Tollin, St. Paul, Minn., 603. 4, Barbara Jackson, Norfolk, Neb., 586. 5 (tie), Karen Dorn, Hastings, Neb., and Mari Gallegos, Chicago, 570.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Memorial Pritchett, LaGrange, Ga., 644. 2, Kate Dyer, Decatur, Ind., 582. 3, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 572. 4, Roberta Swinson, Rhodes, Mich., 567. 5, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 556.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Ashley Guzman, Waukegan, Ill., 530. 2, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 521. 3. Jillian Schneider, Beavercreek, Ohio, 519. 4, Sandra Whitehead, Lansing, Mich., 514. 5, Chelsie Fox, Enoch, Utah, 512.

Division 6 – Topaz



(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Alissa Ebneter, Belle Plaine, Minn., 518. 2, Anna Calvillo, Austin, Texas, 485. 3, Wanda Cummings, Lincoln, Neb., 467. 4(tie), Deborah Short, Clover, S.C., and Erika Clark, Bennett, Colo., 463.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Jennifer King, Irmo, S.C., 2,046. 2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 2,027. 3, Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 2,026. 4, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 2,013. 5, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,009.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,785. 2, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 1,763. 3, Lacey Schroeder, Camden, Ark., 1,716. 4, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,707. 5, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,688.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa Park, Ill., 1,737. 2, Mari Gallegos, Chicago, 1,689. 3, Lisa Perreault, Grand Forks, N.D., 1,667. 4, Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,660. 5, Barbara Crum, Fort Wright, Ky., 1,642.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 1,616. 2, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,574. 3, Tracey Avery, Dameron, Md., 1,550. 4, Donna Penty, Canada, 1,545. 5, Brittney Campione, Monee, Ill., 1,535.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 1,481. 2(tie), Karen Schmehl, Shiremans Town, Wash., and Randi Buseman, Wellsburg, Iowa, 1,458. 4, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,454. 5, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 1,434.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Sandra Orchard, Kaysville, Utah, 1,312. 2, Tracey Reed, Sherman, Texas, 1,302. 3, Bonnie Ryan, Price, Utah, 1,301. 4, Amanda Kefalas, Casa Grande, Ariz., 1,295. 5, Katie Mills, Jacksonville, Fla., 1,291.