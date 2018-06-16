Tickets on sale for PWBA Tour Championship at Richmond Raceway

Before Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, gets underway on Sept. 21-22, the top 16 players in the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) will battle in the pinnacle event of their season.

The PWBA Tour Championship, the final major championship of the 2018 PWBA Tour season, returns to the historic Old Dominion Building for the second consecutive season on Sept. 17-19 as part of Richmond’s Fall Playoff Race Weekend.

Tickets for the PWBA Tour Championship can now be purchased at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.

“As the Capital City becomes a NASCAR playoff city for our first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, we look forward to welcoming back the PWBA Tour Championship to start the championship week in Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.

“This world-class event continues to add to the fan experience during our Fall Playoff Race Weekend, and will once again make Richmond a tourist destination.”

The 16-player field for the PWBA Tour Championship will be comprised of PWBA members who won a 2018 event and completed by point earners for the season. The finals will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

“Last year’s event was simply tremendous, from the fantastic arena to the support we received throughout the week from the fans,” said Shannon O’Keefe (right), who captured her first major at last season’s event and already has punched her ticket to this year’s PWBA Tour Championship. “I’m excited that I will be part of the field once again.”

QubicaAMF, whose U.S. headquarters are in Richmond, will build four state-of-the-art lanes inside the Old Dominion Building for the event. QubicaAMF is the world’s largest manufacturer of bowling products.

The bowling industry also will be represented on the track as Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry, is the entitlement sponsor of the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race that will be part of Richmond’s inaugural Fall Playoff Race Weekend.

Tickets for the PWBA Tour Championship are $25 for a three-day pass (Sept. 17-19). Individual tickets for the televised finals of the PWBA Tour Championship on Sept. 19 are $20. On Sept. 17-18, there will be two sessions each day with individual tickets $10 per event.

