Tobias Börding leads Track Open in Munich after the first weekend

of Germany leads the qualifying of the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger after the first weekend with 1286 total and an average of 214.33.

The German national team member (featured photo) posted games of 182, 254, 183, 235, 238 and 194 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany, to lead squad 3 and a field of 76 players from five countries.

With six out of 17 squads in the books, German bowlers hold the top nine places in the overall standings.

Squad 2 leader Frank Heine (left) sits in second place with 1273, including a pair of 248 games.

Andreas Bösiger (right), who paced squad 5 with 1268, including a high game of 255, holds third place.

Marcel Muggelberg (left) was fourth after leading squad 4 on Sunday morning with 1265, including closing games of 250 and 257, the highest game in the tournament so far.

Long-time German national team member Bodo Konieczny (right) was fifth with 1256. Rounding out the top 6 was Sandro Brandt with 1239. The top 6 of squads 1-6, who are not among the top 34 in the standings at the close of qualifying, will receive automatic berths into the finals.

For the records, the qualifying cut in the 2017 Track Open was 1285.

Squad 6 leader Maximilian Kammermeier (left) was seventh with 1238, missing the top 6 by one pins. Tournament organizer Manuel Mrosek and Marcel Keil were further one and two pins back in eighth and ninth place with 1237 and 1236, respectively.

Squad 1 leader Ivonne Gross (right) of Austria was the best woman and the best non-German bowler in 10th place with 1223 total, including 8 pins handicap each game, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Qualifying takes a two-day break and continues Wednesday, July 18, with squad 7 scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger is the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament will be held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offers total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot is 48th place to pay 500 Euro. Fresh off his victory in the San Marino Open,

Pontus Andersson of Sweden ais the defending champion.

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, with the last qualifying squad 17 scheduled for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 11.30 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earn two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 receive a first-round bye.

The finals kick off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which will trim the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowl another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players roll one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who will bowl one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Related Articles

Track Open kicks off this Saturday at Dream-Bowl Palace Munich

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 6/17

Top 34 plus the top 6 of squads 1-6 (places 2540), the top 4 from a “High-Low” list (based on the two-game total of the lowest and highest game) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22.