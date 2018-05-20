Tommy Jones paces PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open qualifying

Eighteen-time Professional Bowlers Association titlistof Simpsonville, S.C., finished his eight-game qualifying round with a 279 game Saturday to roll into an 88-pin lead in PBA’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open Saturday at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Jones (featured photo and right), 39, rolled games of 200, 208, 256, 243, 247, 278, 235 and 279 for an eight-game total of 1,946 pins, averaging at a 243.25 pace to easily lead the top 32 qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s 9 a.m. cashers round.

Chris Polizzi of Spring Hill, Fla., a six-year PBA member who won his only title in a PBA South Region tournament in Valdosta, Ga., in March, finished with 1,858 pins, six ahead of 2018 United States Bowling Congress Masters champion Andrew Anderson (left) of Holly, Mich.

Puerto Rico’s Cristian Azcona (right), with 1,843 pins, and two-handed player Tim Foy Jr. (below left) of Seaford, Del., with a 1,836 total, round out the top five. Defending Wilmington Open champion Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, qualified for the cashers round in 24th place, 240 pins behind Jones.

The Wilmington Open is the second of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour events in 2018 and a part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour. Competition continues Sunday with the four-game cashers round at 9 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will bowl a three-game round at 11:30 a.m.; the top eight after 15 games bowl two more qualifying games at 1:30 p.m., and the four bowlers after 17 games advance to the stepladder finals at 3 p.m.

For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Anthony Simonsen to defend PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open title

2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 32 advance to Sunday’s cashers round at 9 a.m. ET; n-indicates non-member.

1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,946.

2, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,858

3, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,852

4, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,843

5, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,836

6, Eric Cornog, Cherry Hill, N.J., 1,835

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,793

8, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,787

9, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,784, $100

10, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,781

11, Sean Wilcox, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 1,767

12, n-Brian Locke, Raleigh, NC, 1,762

13, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 1,752

14, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,750

15, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,748

16, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,745

17, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,741

18, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,728

19, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,726

20, Lee Vanderhoef, Canton, Ga., 1,715

21, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,712

22, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,711

23, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,710

24, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,706

25, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,702

26, Richie Teece, England, 1,697

27, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 1,696

28, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,688

29, Cody Mullis, Crystal River, Fla., 1,685

30, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,683

31 (tie), Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., and

Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,679

Missed Cut:

33, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 1,677

34, Kyle Cook, Centerville, Ohio, 1,674

35, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,663

36, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,647

37, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,646

38, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,637

39, n-Anthony Marino, Elk Grove, Ill., 1,632

40 (tie), Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa.;

Dan Hochstein, Canton, Mich., and

Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,631

43, n-Adam Van Fleet, Haw River, N.C., 1,619

44, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,617

45, Zack Brown, Holly Springs, N.C., 1,615

46, Matt O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,614

47 (tie), Chris Barry, Black Mountain, N.C., and

Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,595

49, Brian Hall, Macedon, N.Y., 1,590

50, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 1,584

51, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,582

52, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,569

53, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,565

54, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,554

55, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,547

56, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,545

57, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,543

58, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,542

59, Daniel Blakeslee, St. Marys, Ga., 1,539

60, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,523

61, n-Mike Albert, Little River, S.C., 1,520

62, Adam Chase, North Babylon, N.Y., 1,516

63, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 1,510

64, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 1,508

65, Kelly Lake, East Palatka, Fla., 1,506

66, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,498

67 (tie), Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and

David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,495

69, Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,492

70, James Grover, Breinigsville, Pa., 1,489

71, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,485

72, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,480

73, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 1,467

74, ss-Kenny Shoulars, Wilmington, N.C., 1,459

75, Leonardo Apollonia, Raleigh, N.C., 1,458

76 (tie), James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., and

Jason Gittleson, Southern Pines, N.C., 1,456

78, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,450

79, Cody McCowin, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,447

80, Joey Burruel, Glendale, Ariz., 1,431

81, Richard Horsley, Holly Springs, N.C., 1,426

82, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,422

83, Brian Levine, Knightdale, N.C., 1,418

84, n-Larry Schroeder, Winston Salem, NC, 1,413

85, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 1,408

86, Richard Martinez, Ballston Spa, N.Y., 1,391

87, n-Brian Lamb, Rock Hill, SC, 1,389

88, Charles Beam Jr., Mount Holly, N.C., 1,381

89, Leonard Freeman, Riegelwood, N.C., 1,368

90, ss-Jim Price, Harrrisburg, N.C., 1,279

91, Lawrence Hamilton, Newport, N.C., 1,269

92, Naime Esteves, Clifton Park, N.Y., 1,263

93, Dennis Jacques, Surfside, S.C., 1,251

94, Louis Carrai, Wilmington, N.C., 1,228

95, Larry Soncrant, Palatka, 1,152