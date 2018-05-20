Tommy Jones paces PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open qualifying

Eighteen-time Professional Bowlers Association titlist Tommy Jones
of Simpsonville, S.C., finished his eight-game qualifying round with a 279 game Saturday to roll into an 88-pin lead in PBA’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open Saturday at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Jones (featured photo and right), 39, rolled games of 200, 208, 256, 243, 247, 278, 235 and 279 for an eight-game total of 1,946 pins, averaging at a 243.25 pace to easily lead the top 32 qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s 9 a.m. cashers round.
Chris Polizzi of Spring Hill, Fla., a six-year PBA member who won his only title in a PBA South Region tournament in Valdosta, Ga., in March, finished with 1,858 pins, six ahead of 2018 United States Bowling Congress Masters champion Andrew Anderson (left) of Holly, Mich.
Puerto Rico’s Cristian Azcona (right), with 1,843 pins, and two-handed player Tim Foy Jr. (below left) of Seaford, Del., with a 1,836 total, round out the top five. Defending Wilmington Open champion Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, qualified for the cashers round in 24th place, 240 pins behind Jones.
The Wilmington Open is the second of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour events in 2018 and a part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour. Competition continues Sunday with the four-game cashers round at 9 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will bowl a three-game round at 11:30 a.m.; the top eight after 15 games bowl two more qualifying games at 1:30 p.m., and the four bowlers after 17 games advance to the stepladder finals at 3 p.m.
For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information click here.
Related Articles
Anthony Simonsen to defend PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open title
2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions
PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – Final Qualifying Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 32 advance to Sunday’s cashers round at 9 a.m. ET; n-indicates non-member.
1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,946.
2, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,858
3, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,852
4, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,843
5, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,836
6, Eric Cornog, Cherry Hill, N.J., 1,835
7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,793
8, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,787
9, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,784, $100
10, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,781
11, Sean Wilcox, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 1,767
12, n-Brian Locke, Raleigh, NC, 1,762
13, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 1,752
14, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,750
15, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,748
16, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,745
17, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,741
18, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,728
19, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,726
20, Lee Vanderhoef, Canton, Ga., 1,715
21, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,712
22, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,711
23, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,710
24, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,706
25, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,702
26, Richie Teece, England, 1,697
27, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 1,696
28, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,688
29, Cody Mullis, Crystal River, Fla., 1,685
30, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,683
31 (tie), Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., and
Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,679
Missed Cut:
33, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 1,677
34, Kyle Cook, Centerville, Ohio, 1,674
35, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,663
36, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,647
37, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,646
38, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,637
39, n-Anthony Marino, Elk Grove, Ill., 1,632
40 (tie), Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa.;
Dan Hochstein, Canton, Mich., and
Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,631
43, n-Adam Van Fleet, Haw River, N.C., 1,619
44, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,617
45, Zack Brown, Holly Springs, N.C., 1,615
46, Matt O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,614
47 (tie), Chris Barry, Black Mountain, N.C., and
Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,595
49, Brian Hall, Macedon, N.Y., 1,590
50, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 1,584
51, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,582
52, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,569
53, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,565
54, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,554
55, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,547
56, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,545
57, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,543
58, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,542
59, Daniel Blakeslee, St. Marys, Ga., 1,539
60, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,523
61, n-Mike Albert, Little River, S.C., 1,520
62, Adam Chase, North Babylon, N.Y., 1,516
63, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 1,510
64, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 1,508
65, Kelly Lake, East Palatka, Fla., 1,506
66, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,498
67 (tie), Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and
David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,495
69, Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,492
70, James Grover, Breinigsville, Pa., 1,489
71, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,485
72, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,480
73, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 1,467
74, ss-Kenny Shoulars, Wilmington, N.C., 1,459
75, Leonardo Apollonia, Raleigh, N.C., 1,458
76 (tie), James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., and
Jason Gittleson, Southern Pines, N.C., 1,456
78, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,450
79, Cody McCowin, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,447
80, Joey Burruel, Glendale, Ariz., 1,431
81, Richard Horsley, Holly Springs, N.C., 1,426
82, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,422
83, Brian Levine, Knightdale, N.C., 1,418
84, n-Larry Schroeder, Winston Salem, NC, 1,413
85, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 1,408
86, Richard Martinez, Ballston Spa, N.Y., 1,391
87, n-Brian Lamb, Rock Hill, SC, 1,389
88, Charles Beam Jr., Mount Holly, N.C., 1,381
89, Leonard Freeman, Riegelwood, N.C., 1,368
90, ss-Jim Price, Harrrisburg, N.C., 1,279
91, Lawrence Hamilton, Newport, N.C., 1,269
92, Naime Esteves, Clifton Park, N.Y., 1,263
93, Dennis Jacques, Surfside, S.C., 1,251
94, Louis Carrai, Wilmington, N.C., 1,228
95, Larry Soncrant, Palatka, 1,152