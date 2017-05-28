Tommy Jones
of Simpsonville, S.C., averaged 242.8 Saturday to take the first-round qualifying lead in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center by seven pins over Jason Sterner
(right) of Rockledge, Fla.
Jones (pictured above), a 38-year-old 18-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 232, 221, 236, 279, 257 and 232 for his first six qualifying games for a 1,457 pinfall total in a closely contested round that saw six players finish within 37 pins of the leader.
Mitch Beasley of Clarksville, Tenn., was third with 1,440 pins followed by BJ Moore III of Greensburg, Pa., and Rhino Page (left) of Orlando, Fla., tied for fourth with 1,424 totals, and two-hander Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., with 1,420 pins.
The field of 96 bowlers will return for a second six-game qualifying round Sunday, with two squads starting at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT. The top 16 players after 12 games will advance to Monday’s 12-game modified round robin match play finals, leading into the four-player stepladder finals at 3 p.m.
All rounds of the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the second tournament in a seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup point series, will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – First Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 6-game total; n-denotes non-member
1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,457
2, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,450
3, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,440
4 (tie), BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., and
Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,424,
6, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,420
7, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,384
8, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,381
9, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,380
10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,377
11, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,374
12, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,369
13, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,359
14, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,355
15, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,351
16, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,341
17, Dom Barrett, England, 1,324
18, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 1,319
19, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,313
20, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,308
21, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,300
22, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,296
23, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,295
24 (tie), Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., and
Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,290
26, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,288
27, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,282
28, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,279
29, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 1,275
30, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,274
31, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,272
32, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,269
33, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 1,266
34, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,265
35 (tie), Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., and
Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,263
37, n-Leonard Freeman, Bolton, N.C., 1,261
38, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 1,255
39, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,251
40, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,248
41, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,244
42, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,243
43, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,232
44 (tie), n-Brandon Smith, Newport News, Va., and
George Adkins, Statesboro, Ga., 1,230
46, n-Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,224
47, n-Andrew Diley, Conway, S.C., 1,213
48, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,204
49, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,203
50 (tie), Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, and
n-Greg Thomas, Oak Creek, Wis., 1,198
52 (tie), Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., and
Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,192,
54, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,190
55, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 1,189
56, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,186
57, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,178
58, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,170
59 (tie), Billy Rohde, Lilburn, GA, and
Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,166
61, n-Bryan Hahlen, Greenwood, S.C., 1,162,
62, n-Will Hill, LaGrange, N.C., 1,153,
63, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,148,
64, n-Kole Payne, Matthews, N.C., 1,139,
65, n-Houston Compton, Cameron, N.C., 1,136,
66, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,135,
67 (tie), Christopher Miller, Rural Hull, N.C., and
n-Daniel Hamilton, LaGrange, N.C., 1,130
69, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,120
70, Bill Vannoy, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,119
71, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,118
72, n-Daniel McCaskill, Raleigh, N.C., 1,112
73, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,105
74 (tie), n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., and
n-James Kniffen, Raleigh, N.C., 1,094
76, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,087
77, Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, 1,085
78 (tie), Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, and
n-Kenneth Turner, Augusta, Ga., 1,083,
80, Ochbayar Munkhgerel, Tuv, Mongolia, 1,072
81, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 1,071
82 (tie), David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., and
Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,069
84, n-Cameron Pressley, Sanford, S.C., 1,063
85, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,062
86, Antonino Grippi, Wilmington, N.C., 1,061
87, n-Thomas Jones, Pittsboro, N.C., 1,059
88, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 1,053
89, Chip Tyson, Gastonia, N.C., 1,040
90, Nick Johnston, Asheville, N.C., 1,039
91, n-Patrick Phillips, Roseboro, N.C., 1,032
92, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 1,027
93, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,024
94, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 980
95, Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 927
96, Mark Ellis, Charlotte, N.C., 888