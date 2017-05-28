of Simpsonville, S.C., averaged 242.8 Saturday to take the first-round qualifying lead in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center by seven pins over(right) of Rockledge, Fla.

Jones (pictured above), a 38-year-old 18-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 232, 221, 236, 279, 257 and 232 for his first six qualifying games for a 1,457 pinfall total in a closely contested round that saw six players finish within 37 pins of the leader.

Mitch Beasley of Clarksville, Tenn., was third with 1,440 pins followed by BJ Moore III of Greensburg, Pa., and Rhino Page (left) of Orlando, Fla., tied for fourth with 1,424 totals, and two-hander Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., with 1,420 pins.

The field of 96 bowlers will return for a second six-game qualifying round Sunday, with two squads starting at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT. The top 16 players after 12 games will advance to Monday’s 12-game modified round robin match play finals, leading into the four-player stepladder finals at 3 p.m.

All rounds of the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the second tournament in a seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup point series, will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total; n-denotes non-member

1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,457

2, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,450

3, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,440

4 (tie), BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., and

Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,424,

6, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,420

7, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,384

8, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,381

9, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,380

10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,377

11, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,374

12, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,369

13, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,359

14, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,355

15, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,351

16, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,341

17, Dom Barrett, England, 1,324

18, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 1,319

19, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,313

20, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,308

21, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,300

22, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,296

23, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,295

24 (tie), Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., and

Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,290

26, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,288

27, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,282

28, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,279

29, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 1,275

30, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,274

31, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,272

32, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,269

33, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 1,266

34, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,265

35 (tie), Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., and

Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,263

37, n-Leonard Freeman, Bolton, N.C., 1,261

38, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 1,255

39, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,251

40, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,248

41, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,244

42, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,243

43, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,232

44 (tie), n-Brandon Smith, Newport News, Va., and

George Adkins, Statesboro, Ga., 1,230

46, n-Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,224

47, n-Andrew Diley, Conway, S.C., 1,213

48, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,204

49, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,203

50 (tie), Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, and

n-Greg Thomas, Oak Creek, Wis., 1,198

52 (tie), Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., and

Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,192,

54, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,190

55, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 1,189

56, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,186

57, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,178

58, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,170

59 (tie), Billy Rohde, Lilburn, GA, and

Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,166

61, n-Bryan Hahlen, Greenwood, S.C., 1,162,

62, n-Will Hill, LaGrange, N.C., 1,153,

63, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,148,

64, n-Kole Payne, Matthews, N.C., 1,139,

65, n-Houston Compton, Cameron, N.C., 1,136,

66, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,135,

67 (tie), Christopher Miller, Rural Hull, N.C., and

n-Daniel Hamilton, LaGrange, N.C., 1,130

69, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,120

70, Bill Vannoy, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,119

71, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,118

72, n-Daniel McCaskill, Raleigh, N.C., 1,112

73, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,105

74 (tie), n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., and

n-James Kniffen, Raleigh, N.C., 1,094

76, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,087

77, Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, 1,085

78 (tie), Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, and

n-Kenneth Turner, Augusta, Ga., 1,083,

80, Ochbayar Munkhgerel, Tuv, Mongolia, 1,072

81, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 1,071

82 (tie), David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., and

Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,069

84, n-Cameron Pressley, Sanford, S.C., 1,063

85, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,062

86, Antonino Grippi, Wilmington, N.C., 1,061

87, n-Thomas Jones, Pittsboro, N.C., 1,059

88, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 1,053

89, Chip Tyson, Gastonia, N.C., 1,040

90, Nick Johnston, Asheville, N.C., 1,039

91, n-Patrick Phillips, Roseboro, N.C., 1,032

92, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 1,027

93, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,024

94, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 980

95, Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 927

96, Mark Ellis, Charlotte, N.C., 888