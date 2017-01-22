Tore Torgersen captures his second Irish Open title

Twenty-one years after his first victory,of Norway captured his second career Irish Open title with a 503-415 victory overof Ireland Sunday at Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin. It marks the fifth win on the European Bowling Tour for the former world and European champion and the first since the

In the title match over two games total pins, Torgersen (right), who won his first title in Ireland back in 1996, took an insurmountable 86-pin lead after the first game (267 to 181, including eight pins handicap for Reay) and never looked back.

Though Reay (left) rebounded with 234, Torgersen beat her by two pins to seal the victory. The winner took home the 5.000 Euro top prize, while Reay earned 2.500 Euro for second place. Reay was looking for her first EBT title and the third consecutive by a woman on the European Bowling Tour after Diana Zavjalova in Qatar (2016) and Daphne Tan in Helsinki (2017).

In the semi-finals, Torgersen and Reay, who had to bowl each round of the finals, met Santtu Tahvanainen (right) of Finland and Jenny Wegner of Sweden, who bypassed the first two rounds of the finals by virtue of finishing qualifying in the top 4.

Torgersen, who entered the single-elimination match play finals in eighth place, used games of 205 and 258 to eliminate No. 3 Tahvanainen (227, 211), 463-438. In the other match, Reay, seeded 5th edged 2016 QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup winner Wegner (left) by just five pins, 458-453.

According to their seeding, Tahvanainen received 1.500 Euro for third place and Wegner garnered 1.250 Euro for fourth place.

Qualifying leaders Chris Sloan (right) of Ireland (373-447 vs. Richard Teece, England) and Tomas Kayhko of Finland (425-477 vs. Alan Bride, Ireland), who were seeded 1 and 2 in the Round of 16, lost their first match and finished in 9th and 10th place, respectively.

Teece (left), a three-time winner on the EBT in 2016 and the Tour’s point ranking leader, fell to Tahvanainen in the Round of 8, 415-515, and finished in eighth place.

The 18th EBT season takes a break until March 18-26 when the season resumes with the second “Platinum” event, the Brunswick Euro Challenge at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

The 29th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm was the second tournament on the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the first of four “EBT Satellite” events this season, the lowest of five EBT tournament categories.

The Irish Open took place from January 15-22 at 18-lane Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland, and offered total prize money of 20.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 to the runner-up and 1.500 and 1.250 to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively.

Low to cash was 32nd place, worth 120 Euro. The tournament also offered a high performance bowling ball for the first 300 game, High Game awards for men and women as well as extra prizes for the top woman and the top 4 seniors (must be born on Jan. 1, 1967, or earlier), who had their own shoot-out finale.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) ran Jan. 15-21 and concluded with a one-game Desperado Squad. Women received 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 62 athletes advanced to the finals, including the top 53 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 in a separate standing of squads 1-4 who are not among the top 53, plus the top 3 from the Desperado Squad.

The top four qualifiers received two byes while qualifiers 5-8 earned a first-round bye. The remaining 54 finalists bowled three games, starting from scratch, with the top 28 advancing to the second round.

32 players bowled another three-game block, starting from scratch, after which the field was cut to the top 12. Those 12, seeded 5-16, and the top four qualifiers, seeded 1-4, bowled four rounds of single-elimination match play with the two-game total determining the winner.

In each round, the highest seeded player bowled the lowest seeded player, the second highest seeded player bowled the second lowest seeded player, and so on. The field was trimmed to eight, four and then two players who bowled for the title and the 5.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of roughly 500.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland (Jan. 15-22, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Tore Torgersen, Norway, 5.000 Euro

2. Keira Reay, Ireland, 2.500 Euro

3. Santtu Tahvanainen, Finland, 1.500 Euro

4. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 1.250 Euro

Playoff Results (two games total pins):

Semi-final Match 1: No. 8 Torgersen (205, 258) def. No. 3 Tahvanainen (227, 211), 463-438

Semi-final Match 2: No. 5 Reay (207, 251) def. No. 4 Wegner (210, 243), 458-453

Championship: Torgersen (267, 236) def. Reay (181, 234), 503-415.

Women’s scores including 8 pins handicap.

29th Irish Open – Places 5-62

Players with position and country; places 5-32 show earnings

5. Barry Foley, Ireland, 1.000 Euro

6. Lauri Sipilä, Finland, 800 Euro

7. Alan Bride, Ireland, 600 Euro

8. Richard Teece, England, 500 Euro

9. Chris Sloan, Ireland, 350 Euro

10. Tomas Kayhko, Finland, 350 Euro

11. Ghislaine van der Tol, Netherlands, 250 Euro

12. James Wigmore, England, 250 Euro

13. Rob Thurlby, England, 200 Euro

14. Steven Gill, Scotland, 200 Euro

15. Pete Stevenson, England, 150 Euro

16. Jamie Bottomley, England, 150 Euro

17. Paul Moor, England, 120 Euro

18. Miles Corney, England, 120 Euro

19. Eoghain Lebioda, Ireland, 120 Euro

20. Riku Petteri Kivela, Finland, 120 Euro

21. Lee Cocker, England, 120 Euro

22. Adam Michaels, England, 120 Euro

23. Patrick Meka, Netherlands, 120 Euro

24. Aidan Byrne, Ireland, 120 Euro

25. Amandine Jacques, France, 120 Euro

26. Perttu Jussila, Finland, 120 Euro

27. Elco Gorter, Netherlands, 120 Euro

28. Wendy Bartaire, France, 120 Euro

29. Kenneth Hermansen, Norway, 120 Euro

30. Ben Gruisinga, Netherlands, 120 Euro

31. Michael Brachaniec, Poland, 120 Euro

32. Petri Keituri, Finland, 120 Euro

33. Sam Rose, England

34. Craig Barrett, England

35. Mia Bewley, England

36. Tom Byrne, Ireland

37. Jason Byrnes, Ireland

38. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands

39. Gustaf Smari Bjørnsson, Iceland

40. Brian Gillespie, Scotland

41. Hadley Morgan, England

42. Pekka Pajari, Finland

43. Ron Hurt, United States

44. Stefan Claessen, Iceland

45. Patrick Jannik Sørensen, Denmark

46. Jos Bakker, Netherlands

47. Mathias Reinertsen, Norway

48. Gav Greaves, England

49. Ryan Press, Northern Ireland

50. Einar Mar Bjørnsson, Iceland

51. Dominic Buckley, England

52. Glen Richardson, England

53. Tim Stampe, Denmark

54. Paddy Dunne, Ireland

55. Robert Lind, Norway

56. Jo Allsebrook, England

57. Ashleigh Gill, Scotland

58. Alex Castle, England

59. Alex Fraser, Scotland

60. Markus Bergendorff, Denmark

61. Andy Gillespie, Scotland

62. Arturas Baltonis, Lithuania

29th Irish Open – Men’s Ranking

Top 50 with position and EBT ranking points

2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking

1. Tore Torgersen, Norway, 50

2. Santtu Tahvanainen, Finland, 40

3. Barry Foley, Ireland, 35

4. Lauri Sipilä, Finland, 30

5. Alan Bride, Ireland, 25

6. Richard Teece, England, 24

7. Chris Sloan, Ireland, 23

8. Tomas Kayhko, Finland, 22

9. James Wigmore, England, 21

10. Rob Thurlby, England, 20

11. Steven Gill, Scotland, 15

12. Pete Stevenson, England, 15

13. Jamie Bottomley, England, 14

14. Paul Moor, England, 14

15. Miles Corney, England, 13

16. Eoghain Lebioda, Ireland, 13

17. Riku Petteri Kivela, Finland, 12

18. Lee Cocker, England, 12

19. Adam Michaels, England, 11

20. Patrick Meka, Netherlands, 11

21. Aidan Byrne, Ireland, 8

22. Perttu Jussila, Finland, 8

23. Elco Gorter, Netherlands, 8

24. Kenneth Hermansen, Norway, 8

25. Ben Gruisinga, Netherlands, 8

26. Michael Brachaniec, Poland, 6

27. Petri Keituri, Finland, 6

28. Sam Rose, England, 6

29. Craig Barrett, England, 6

30. Tom Byrne, Ireland, 6

31. Jason Byrnes, Ireland, 4

32. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands, 4

33. Gustaf Smari Bjørnsson, Iceland, 4

34. Brian Gillespie, Scotland, 4

35. Hadley Morgan, England, 4

36. Ollie-Pekka Pajari, Finland, 3

37. Ron Hurt, United States, 3

38. Stefan Claessen, Iceland, 3

39. Patrick Jannik Sørensen, Denmark, 3

40. Jos Bakker, Netherlands, 3

41. Mathias Reinertsen, Norway, 2

42. Gav Greaves, England, 2

43. Ryan Press, Northern Ireland, 2

44. Einar Mar Bjørnsson, Iceland, 2

45. Dominic Buckley, England, 2

46. Glen Richardson, England, 1

47. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 1

48. Paddy Dunne, Ireland, 1

49. Robert Lind, Norway, 1

50. Alex Castle, England, 1

29th Irish Open – Women’s Ranking

Top 50 with position and EBT ranking points

2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking

1. Keira Reay, England, 50

2. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 40

3. Ghislaine van der Tol, Netherlands, 35

4. Amandine Jacques, France, 30

5. Wendy Bartaire, France, 25

6. Mia Bewley, England, 24

7. Jo Allsebrook, England, 23

8. Ashleigh Gill, Scotland, 22

9. Katie Tagg, England, 21

10. Carol Catchpole, Ireland, 20

11. Jess Davidson, England, 15

12. Grethe Fosseide, Norway, 15

13. Mette Hansen, Norway, 14

14. Cherise Denham, England, 14

15. Mika Guldbæk, Denmark, 13

16. Amanda Larkin, Ireland, 13

17. Jenny Turnbull, England, 12

18. Lisa Riise, Norway, 12

19. Yifat Tal, Israel, 11

20. Aoife Hall, Ireland, 11

21. Theresa Watts, Ireland, 8

22. Gaby Van Hemert, Netherlands, 8

23. Hilde Amundsen, Norway, 8

24. Charlotte Rathborne, England, 8

25. Sarah Flannery, Ireland, 8

26. Pepita Jacques, France, 6

27. Kimberley Oakley, England, 6

28. Irene T Danielsen, Norway, 6

29. Dymphna Kestell, Ireland, 6

30. Laila Eriksen, Norway, 6

31. Pat Holmes, Ireland, 4

32. Lauren Dugan, Northern Ireland, 4

33. Kellie McDonnell, Ireland, 4

34. Margit Keituri, Finland, 4

35. Gudny Gunnarsdottir, Iceland, 4

36. Ann Cullen, Ireland, 3

37. Harriet Harmon, England, 3

38. Elaine Lalor, Ireland, 3

39. Anne Faulconbridge, England, 3

40. Linda H. Magnusdottir, Iceland, 3

41. Vicki Gillespie, Scotland, 2

42. Grete Heroy, Norway, 2

43. Hege Kristin Stubsve Setra, Norway, 2

44. Grethe Danielsen, Norway, 2

29th Irish Open – Round 4 Results

Two games total pins; winners advance, losers eliminated.

29th Irish Open – Round 3 Results

Two games total pins; winners advance, losers eliminated.

29th Irish Open – Round 2 Results

Top 12 advance to single-elimination match play.

29th Irish Open – Round 1 Results

Top 28 advance to the second round. Gruisinga def. Byrnes in a 9th and 10th frame roll off for 28th place.