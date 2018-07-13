Track Open kicks off this Saturday at Dream-Bowl Palace Munich

Theby Erdinger is the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament will be held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offers total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot is 48th place to pay 500 Euro.

Pontus Andersson of Sweden averaged over 220 in the finals of the 8th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open 2017 to win his first European Bowling Tour title and the 5.000 Euro top prize. Andersson defeated Richard Teece of England by 20 pins after 10 games, 2218-2198 (picture shows the podium).

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, with the last qualifying squad 17 scheduled for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 11.30 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earn two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 receive a first-round bye.

The finals kick off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which will trim the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowl another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players roll one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who will bowl one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

