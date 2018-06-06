Two bowlers reach milestones at 2018 USBC Open Championships

Longevity was recognized this week at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships asof St. Louis andof Aurora, Illinois, celebrated their 60th and 50th tournament appearance, respectively.

Granberry (featured photo), 90, who made his tournament debut at the 1955 event in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was recognized for his dedication to the event on June 1. He is the 23rd bowler in USBC Open Championships history to reach the 60-year milestone, and he was presented with a plaque, chevron and engraved money clip at the Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse, New York.

“Throughout my career on the lanes at the Open Championships, it has been an unforgettable experience, and I have enjoyed every minute of it,” said Granberry, a member of the St. Louis USBC Hall of Fame.

“It’s been an amazing experience, making it 60 years. I thought reaching 50 years was a big accomplishment, but this was far more exciting. To have such a milestone with only a handful of other bowlers is surreal.”

This year in Syracuse, Granberry posted a 1,285 all-events total to bring his career pinfall to 92,729 pins, a lifetime average of 175.6.

Falkos (right), 87, made his 50th consecutive appearance May 31 and was awarded with a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin to commemorate his longevity. He began his tournament career at the 1969 Open Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, and over the years has brought together hundreds of bowlers from 28 states as a team coordinator.

He was joined this week in Syracuse by several family members as well as his 16-team contingent.

“Having my family here was wonderful,” said Falkos, a member of the Greater Aurora and Illinois State USBC Halls of Fame. “The presentation was outstanding, and I am glad they were able to be part of it.”

In his 50th appearance, Falkos had a 915 all-events total to bring his lifetime pinfall to 65,088, a 145.6 average.

Illinois bowler rolls emotional 300 at Oncenter Convention Center

Matthew Kuba (above) of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, recorded the 10th perfect game of the 2018 USBC Open Championships on June 2 during his singles set to help Lawn Lanes 8 of Burbank, Illinois (right), into second place in Team All-Events.

The 26-year-old right-hander and former collegiate standout at Calumet College of St. Joseph started his singles set with 248 before rolling 300, and he finished with 212 for a 760 series and added 651 in doubles and 629 in singles for a 2,040 all-events total to lead Lawn Lanes 8 to a 10,006 total.

The 2018 event marked Kuba’s first Open Championships appearance without his grandfather, Richard Supanich, who died in January after making his 52nd appearance last year in Las Vegas.

Kuba was joined by collegiate teammates Tyler James (2,037), Michael Davidson (2,033) and Mitchell Katic (1,973) and William Guszczo (1,923).

Red Carpet Lanes (above left) of Greenfield, Wisconsin, leads Team All-Events with 10,252.

New Classified Doubles leaders bounce back at 2018 USBC Open Championships

After a slow start during their doubles set June 1 at the 2018 USBC Open Championships, Edward Cotter of Levant, Maine, and Jessica Archer of Portland, Maine (above, l-r), turned things around to take the lead in Classified Doubles with a 1,116 total.

Neither player broke 150 in their first game at the Oncenter Convention Center, but Cotter and Archer averaged 210 as a team in their final two games to surpass Adam Valentinas of Palos Park, Illinois, and Daniel Hartmont of Orland Park, Illinois, who previously led with 1,097.

Cotter, a 29-year-old right-hander, led the way with games of 128, 223 and 233 for a 584 series, and Archer, a 28-year-old right-hander, added 148, 182 and 202 for a 532 total.

Classified Doubles includes pairs with combined entering averages of 360 and below.

A look ahead

A pair of bowlers are scheduled to join the 50-Year Club this week at the 2018 USBC Open Championships.

Tom Ruddick of Muncie, Indiana, will make his milestone appearance at the Oncenter Convention Center on June 11 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ruddick will reach 50 years consecutively after starting his tournament career at the 1969 event in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ken Fitzgerald Jr. of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, also will keep his consecutive streak going as he celebrates his 50th appearance June 12 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

For more information on the Open Championships, click here.

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, S & B Pro Shop 1 (Bill Orlikowski, Andrew Burke, Marcus McClain, Ryan Mouw, Kurt Pilon), Warren, Mich., 3,322. 2, The Locker Guy 1, Owatonna, Minn., 3,279. 3, Red Carpet Lanes, Greenfield, Wis., 3,277. 4, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., 3,217. 5, Shox City, Lawrence, Kan., 3,216. 6, 4 Revs & 1 Cripple, Ontario, Canada, 3,213. 7, The Shim Reapers, Franklin, Wis., 3,206. 8, #TeamWhenYo, Rochester, N.Y., 3,190. 9, Cambridge Credit Counseling 1, Westfield, Mass., 3,188. 10, Jug’s Bowling Center 1, Sylvania, Ohio., 3,187.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Richard Eighme, Waterloo, Iowa/AJ Chapman, St. Paul, Minn., 1,457. 2, Alex Ouellette, Linwood, Mich./Justin Neiman, Macomb, Mich., 1,456. 3, Steve Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/David Haynes, Las Vegas, 1,453. 4, Francois Louw, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa/Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 1,437. 5, Matt Tomsu/Jay Watts, Omaha, Neb., 1,421. 6. Mitchell Katic, Kissimmee, Fla./Tyler James, Deltona, Fla., 1,416. 7, Dan Chambers/Steven Nava, Hopkins, Minn., 1,412. 8, Chad Svendsen, Monroe, Wis./Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis., 1,403. 9(tie), David O’Sullivan, Maitland, Fla./Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Peter Stone/Andrew Stone, Bloomington Ill., 1,402.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Cotie Holbek, Burlington, Wis., 802. 2, Chris Hill, Franklin, Wis., 795. 3, Brenden Sramek, Bellevue, Neb., 790. 4, Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 786. 5, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 784. 6, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 781. 7, Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 771. 8, Chad Oachs, Mankato, Minn., 770. 9, Josh Johnson, Callahan, Fla., 766. 10, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 762.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 2,186. 2, Josh Johnson, Callahan, Fla., 2,181. 3, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,164. 4, AJ Chapman, St. Paul, Minn., 2,147. 5(tie), Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis., and Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,146. 7, Francois Louw, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, 2,131. 8, Russ Wilson, Lawrence, Kan., 2,130. 9, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis., 2,129. 10, Chad Oachs, Mankato, Minn., 2,118.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Red Carpet Lanes (Christopher Pierson, David Labinski, Ken Duffield, Chas Maas, David Beres), Greenfield, Wis., 10,252. 2, Lawn Lanes 8, Burbank, Ill., 10,006. 3, Brian Brazeau Pro Shop, Ocala, Fla., 9,959. 4, Maxxx Revs Pro Shop 1, Peoria, Ill., 9,882. 5, Shox City, Lawrence, Kan., 9,805. 6, StormEBI, Cincinnati, 9,772. 7, #TeamWhenYo, Rochester, N.Y., 9,741. 8, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., 9,735. 9, S & B Pro Shop 1, Warren, Mich., 9,708. 10, Tetris With Hands, Clarksville, Tenn., 9,679.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Standard Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, AJ’s Boys & Grandkids (Jerry Austin, Todd Austin, Steve Austin, Derek Austin, Joseph Austin), Sparta, Mich., 2,735. 2, Mel’s Diner, Calmar, Iowa, 2,720. 3, Pla-Mor Lanes 5, Coldwater, Ohio, 2,719. 4, Manassas VA Team 3, Manassas, Va., 2,718. 5, R&G Ag. 2, Grand Forks, N.D., 2,708. 6, Let’s Roll, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,704. 7, Pollard’s Bowl 5/Volidco, Versailles, Ind., 2,703. 8, J&B Mechanical 2, Schaumburg, Ill., 2,700. 9, Eder’s Pro Bowl 1, Madison, Ind., 2,697. 10, Plato Wood Works Two, Gaylord, Minn., 2,684.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Jeffrey Krywcum/Michael Krywcum, Buffalo, N.Y., 1,203. 2, David Stettnichs, Madison, S.D./Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 1,192. 3, Brian Hall, Blaine, Minn./Robert Pfeifer, Coon Rapids, Minn., 1,188. 4, Joseph Ortega/Richard Ciessau, Chicago, 1,174. 5, Mark Pifer, Covington, Va./Jerry Byer, Eagle Rock, Va., 1,171. 6(tie), Bradley Ziegenhagen, Hutchinson, Minn./Brad Brueggemeier, Watertown, Minn., and Fellow Lewis, Charlotte, N.C./Tyrone Brewington, Goldsboro, N.C., 1,169. 8, Steven Orlowski, Germantown, Wis./Kenneth Murack, Milwaukee, 1,164. 9(tie), Timothy Hochschild, Jefferson, Ohio/Terry Morrison, Ashtabula, Ohio, and Wayne Bradford, Palm Bay Fla./Martin Padjen, Lake Villa, Ill., and Luke Bow, Temecula, Calif./Jacob Camacho, Murrieta, Calif., 1,161.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Ted Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., 707. 2, Rob Pierson, Miles City, Mont., 706. 3, Neil Vitale, Benton Harbor, Mich., 694. 4, Alex Houston, Rochester, Minn., 686. 5, Robert Tuchek, Alliance, Neb., 667. 6, Kevin Cotterman, Sidney, Ohio., 666. 7(tie), Wendy Inscho, Roseville, Mich., and Sheldon Fettig, Killdeer, N.D., 657. 9, William LaRock, Lansing, N.Y., 655. 10, William Leach, Rainbow City, Ala., 654.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Alex Houston, Rochester, Minn., 1,855. 2, Jesse Gibson, Vincennes, Ind., 1,822. 3, Tyrone Brewington, Goldsboro, N.C., 1,811. 4, Mike Menge, Cleveland, 1,798. 5, Jon Lee, Alexandria, Minn., 1,795. 6, John Albrecht, Oak Creek, Wis., 1,794. 7, Michael Krywcum, Buffalo, N.Y., 1,788. 8, Ted Rybialek South Elgin, Ill., 1,778. 9, Paul Nickle, Rising Sun, Md., 1,777. 10, Brandon Vanwinkle, Port Angeles, Wash., 1,773.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Classified Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Really??? (Rochelle Tyler, Ron Lake, Lexina Hahn, Allan Pfeiffer, Staci Tucker), Katy, Texas, 2,414. 2, 2 Legit 2 Split, Mount Ayr, Iowa, 2,386. 3, Bowling World 7, Owens Cross Roads, Ala., 2,340. 4, Knights and More, Aiken, S.C., 2,338. 5, OH NO Team 2, Orland Park, Ill., 2,331. 6, Anuenue, Levittown, Pa., 2,329. 7(tie), Chesterfield Rex, Sebastopol, Calif., and Wayne’s World, Perryville, Md., 2,325. 9, Hoffman Electric, Fort Collins, Colo., 2,319. 10, Da Rat Pack, Billings, Mont., 2,316.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1, Jessica Archer, Portland, Maine/Edward Cotter, Levant, Maine, 1,116. 2, Adam Valentinas, Palos Park, Ill./Daniel Hartmont, Orland Park, Ill., 1,097. 3, Robert Johnson, Stansbury Park, Utah/Kenneth Poulsen, West Valley City, Utah, 1,082. 4, Jennifer Geimer, Miami Shores, Fla./Doug Romanik, Miami, 1,077. 5, Larry Pizzini, Boerne, Texas/Woodrow Gearhart, San Antonio, 1,073. 6, James Pfeiffer, Camanche, Iowa/Randall Prokopec, Wauconda, Ill., 1,063. 7, Jennifer Pitti, Lakeland, Calif./Mike Lee, Los Angeles, 1,059. 8, Sandy Gray, Lake View, N.Y./Donald Dorsheimer, Fredonia, N.Y., 1,057. 9, Butch Booker, Clarissa, Minn./Marvin Cole, Long Prairie, Minn., 1,056. 10, George VonPless, Kirkville, N.Y./William Michalski, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,053.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Jochen Rehbein, Lindenfels, Germany, 622. 2, Juan Cavazos, Clinton, Iowa, 617. 3, Miriam Beckles, Ajax, Ontario, Canada, 611. 4(tie), Isaac Wake, Versailles, Ind., and Darren Robitaille, Grove, Okla., 602. 6, Rocky Martin, Enosburg Falls, Vt., 597. 7, Joe Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., 594. 8(tie), Meggan McCarthy, Waukegan, Ill., and Terry Smith, Chicago, 591. 10, Denise Hector, Annapolis, Md., 586.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Isaac Wake, Versailles, Ind., 1,754. 2, Jochen Rehbein, Lindenfels, Germany, 1,718. 3, William Michalski, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,693. 4(tie), Joe Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., and Pat Anderson, Cut Bank, Mont., 1,656. 6, Bryon Monnier, Brandt, S.D., 1,627. 7(tie), Esau Hernandez, Kissimmee, Fla., and Jeannette Anderson, Burns, Wyo., and Juanita Holt, Bronx, N.Y., 1,614. 10, Arthur Villareal, Taylor, Mich., 1,607.