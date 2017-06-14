A pair of Oregon bowlers found success this weekend at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, adding their names to the list of competitors with 300 games this year at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

Kevin Croucher (above) of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Thomas Ault Jr. of Portland, Oregon, rolled the seventh and eighth perfect games of the 2017 event on June 10 and June 11, respectively.

Croucher showcased his ability earlier in his trip to Las Vegas by advancing to the stepladder finals of the USBC Super Senior Classic and then making the cut into match play at the 2017 USBC Senior Masters. Both events were held at the nearby Sam’s Town Bowling Center.

The 61-year-old right-hander then made his way to the Bowling Plaza, where a combination of skill and a little luck earned him a place in the USBC Open Championships record book.

While making his run at perfection, Croucher capitalized on a Brooklyn strike on his 11th offering. His final delivery left little doubt he would become the owner of a 300 on bowling’s biggest stage.

Croucher’s 300 came between games of 188 and 175 for a 663 series and helped Sign Producers of Winter Garden, Florida, to a 2,860 total. Team NABR of Fairport, New York, leads Regular Team with 3,266.

Ault (right) also needed a little luck to make his return to the Open Championships spotlight, as it took a last-second trip of the 9 pin to cap off his perfect game.

The 40-year-old right-hander, who was a Regular Team champion at the 2008 tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, excelled individually this year, sandwiching his perfect effort between games of 193 and 243 for a 736 singles series.

He added 700 in team and 633 in doubles for a career-best 2,069 all-events total, which is tied for 10th place in Regular All-Events this year. Brad Angelo of Lockport, N.Y., leads Regular All-Events with 2,176.

Classified leaderboard gets new look at South Point Bowling Plaza

The Classified Division at the 2017 USBC Open Championships got new leaders in singles and doubles this week.

Patience and dedication proved virtuous for Robert Linder (right) of Henderson, Colorado, as he turned in a career-best performance on his way to the lead in Classified Singles with a 634 total.

The 68-year-old right-hander rolled games of 210, 221 and 203 at the South Point Bowling Plaza on June 6, surpassing Nick Stenberg of Big Timber, Montana, who previously held the lead with 621.

Linder, who made his 21st Open Championships appearance, recorded his second 600 series on the championship lanes. His big set also helped him move into the top 15 in Classified All-Events. He added 511 in team and 482 in doubles for a 1,627 total, which is good for 14th place. Nick Stenberg leads Classified All-Events with 1,733.

“This means a whole lot to me,” said Linder, who rolled a 602 series in doubles at the 1998 event in Reno, Nevada. “I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years, and I finally accomplished something I’ve always wanted to do. It would mean a whole lot if it held up. I’d be honored to be a champion at this event.”

In Classified Doubles, Ted Fleming of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Paul Davis (above, l-r) of Emmett, Idaho, didn’t know they were so close to the lead, which worked out for the best, as they got just enough to earn a share for the top spot with a 1,105 total.

Both Fleming and Davis were working on doubles heading into the final frame. After each spared to start the 10th, count on their fill balls would determine whether or not they could get to the lead.

Davis stepped up first and toppled nine pins, and, though Fleming missed his target to the right, he was able to knock over seven pins, leaving the 1-2-4 combination standing, but getting just enough to tie Ashley Olriksen, Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Bud Olriksen, Las Vegas, for the lead.

Fleming, a 38-year-old right-hander, led the way with games of 179, 181 and 211 for a 571 series, and Davis, a 68-year-old right-hander, added 149, 201 and 184 for 534.

Classified Singles includes bowlers with entering averages of 180 and below, and Classified Doubles includes pairs with combined entering averages of 360 or less.

A look Ahead

Defending Regular Doubles champions Greg Thomas of Irmo, South Carolina, and Christopher Hill of Franklin, Wisconsin, will put their title on the line at the 2017 USBC Open Championships on June 13 at 9:30 p.m. Pacific (June 14 at 12:30 a.m. Eastern).

The two claimed the 2016 crown with a 1,401 total at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada. This year, Vince and Brandon Biondo of Carpentersville, Illinois, lead Regular Doubles at the South Point Bowling Plaza with 1,452.

The defending Regular Team champions also will make their way to Las Vegas this week, as BowersBowlingTour.com of Wichita, Kansas (pictured), will hit the lanes June 16 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

BowersBowlingTour.com had a 3,377 effort at the NBS to win the 2016 title. Team NABR of Fairport, New York, is the team to beat this year with a 3,266 total.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Regular Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, Team NABR (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Mike Rose Jr., Scott Pohl, Brian Waliczek), Fairport, N.Y., 3,266. 2, BowlingDynamics.com, Phoenix, 3,246. 3(tie), Shot Makers Pro Shop, Temperance, Mich., and Turbo Grips 4, Chesterfield, Mich., 3,240. 5, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 3,239. 6, Bowlers Connection 1, Carpentersville, Ill., 3,222. 7, Strike It Big 1, Sanford, Mich., 3,221. 8, Lodge Lanes Kids, Orlando, Fla., 3,207. 9, Kruse’s Pro Shop, Fargo, N.D., 3,198. 10, TJ’s Pro Shop, Beaver Dam, Wis., 3,191.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Vince Biondo/Brandon Biondo, Carpentersville, Ill., 1,452. 2, Mike Reasoner, Hazlet, N.J./John Nolen, Waterford, Mich., 1,431. 3, Andrew Herbert, Eden, N.Y./Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 1,428. 4, Jacob Kent/Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,425. 5, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa./Chris Bardol, Brockport, N.Y., 1,417. 6, Justin Nieman, Macomb, Mich./Craig Nidiffer, New Boston, Mich., 1,411. 7, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis./Tylor Greene, Davison, Mich., 1,409. 8, Richard Graham, Lancaster, Pa./Andrew Carson, York, Pa., 1,395. 9, Charles Richey, Concord, N.C./Steve Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,385. 10, Jeff Fehr/Kenny Abner, Cincinnati, 1,381.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1(tie), Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., and Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 802. 3, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 776. 4(tie), Austin Gratzer, University Place, Wash., and Patrick Girard, Quebec City, 773. 6, Curt Dupre IV, Metairie, La., 772. 7, Tommy Barnwell, Peoria Heights, Ill., 771. 8(tie), Sam Sylvester, Hugo, Minn., and Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 770. 10(tie), Chris Curry, Indianapolis, and Marc Massie, Alexandria, Ky., 769.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2,176. 2, Jacob Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 2,122. 3, Brandon Biondo, Carpentersville, Ill., 2,108. 4, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 2,105. 5, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 2,102. 6, Mike Reasoner, Hazlet, N.J., 2,093. 7(tie), Stuart Williams, Phoenix, and Curt Dupre IV, Metairie, La., 2,090. 9, Tyler James, Delton, Fla., 2,084. 10(tie), Thomas Ault, Portland, Ore., and Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 2,069.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Team NABR (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Scott Pohl, Michael Rose Jr., Brian Waliczek), Fairport, N.Y., 9,957. 2, Rose Bowl Lanes, Rochester, N.Y., 9,867. 3, Turbo Grips 3, Chesterfield, Mich., 9,833. 4, Bowlers Connection 1, Carpentersville, Ill., 9,813. 5, Vanilla Salsa, Roseville, Calif., 9,743. 6, BowlU 1, Lockport, N.Y., 9,710. 7, BowlU 2, Blasdell, N.Y., 9,692. 8, Lodge Lanes Kids, Orlando, Fla., 9,668. 9, A&M Affiliates 1, Minneapolis, 9,646. 10, BuddiesProShop.com 2, Naugatuck, Conn., 9,638.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Standard Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, Minnesota Select Sires 1 (Arvid Strande, Carl Krause, Paul Buendiger, Scott Molnar, Andrew Kasten), Fergus, Minn., 2,922. 2, Chris’ Boys, Livingston, Mont., 2,778. 3, C.G. Misfits, Casa Grande, Ariz., 2,771. 4, General Distributors 2, Beavercreek, Ore., 2,748. 5, Scotty’s 3, Alexandria, Minn., 2,738. 6(tie), Aztec 4, Lacey, Wash., and Invazn, Columbia, Mo., 2,729. 8, Specialty Paint & Design, Billings, Mont., 2,719. 9, Livestream We Miss, Irmo, S.C., 2,717. 10, Rimmy’s Pro Shop 2, Oak Lawn, Ill., 2,709.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Stuart Sheck, Germantown, Md./Robert Tonelli, Henderson, Nev., 1,236. 2, Timothy Larke, Royal Oak, Mich./Rick Larke, Lake Orion, Mich., 1,224. 3, Cole Schroyer, Canyon, Texas/Brandon Simmons, Amarillo, Texas, 1,214. 4, Alexander Cariello, Carol Stream, Ill./Ed Mousseau, East Amherst, N.Y., 1,202. 5, Douglas Turney/Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 1,201. 6, Kaitlyn Schroyer, Stanton, Texas/Matthew Hoffman, Richmond, Texas, 1,198. 7, Thomas Fredrick/Mark Mallow, Watertown, Wis., 1,192. 8, Ramon Pagan/Raymond Haran, Chicago, 1,191. 9, Nicholas Frederick, Commerce, Mich./Zane Hollander, Las Vegas, 1,190. 10, Danny Smart, Shreveport, La./Jim Daubenheyer, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,188.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Charlie Theobald, Minot, N.D., 696. 2(tie), Rusty Johnston, Austin, Texas, and Scott Williams, Aberdeen, Md., 681. 4, Nolen Fisher, Caldwell, Idaho, 677. 5, Larry Neb, Loveland, Colo., 674. 6, James King, Edmonds, Wash., 673. 7, Earl Bowe, Bahamas, 667. 8, Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 665. 9, Jonathon Berg, Bismarck, N.D., 663. 10, Mark Schenking, Uncasville, Conn., 659.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Rusty Johnston, Austin, Texas, 1,915. 2, Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 1,865. 3, Larry Keel, Huntsville, Ala., 1,831. 4, Nolen Fisher, Caldwell, Idaho, 1,829. 5, Stephanie Sanders, Bakersfield, Calif., 1,826. 6, Chhaty Sar, Columbia, Mo., 1,813. 7, Timothy Hagar, Celina, Ohio, 1,809. 8, Steven Ireland, Selma, Ind., 1,805. 9, Mike Thielen, Eagle Grove, Iowa, 1,801. 10, Michael Kay, Bolingbrook, Ill., 1,799.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Classified Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Scotty’s 8 (Chad Brandt, Ryan Dew, Bruce Corneliusen, Zach Hedine, Alan Iverson), Alexandria, Minn., 2,569. 2, Dusty’s Floor Covering, Twin Valley, Minn., 2,487. 3, Spray And Pray, Los Angeles, 2,486. 4, The Misfits No. 2, Maryville, Ill., 2,471. 5, Brant Construction, Spirit Lake, Iowa, 2,462. 6, WA Bowlers 7, Renton, Wash., 2,459. 7, Kutztown Fire 1, Kutztown, Pa., 2,456. 8, Decorah Auto Center, Calmar, Iowa, 2,437. 9, Wags N Whiskers, Livingston, Mont., 2,436. 10, TNBA OSNM 1, South Holland, Ill., 2,426.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1(tie), Ashley Olriksen, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Bud Olriksen, Las Vegas, and Ted Fleming/Paul Davis, Emmett, Idaho, 1,105. 3(tie), Aaron Hagen/Brody Hagen, Benson, Minn., and Mark Nelson, Clitherall, Minn./Lynn Good, Battle Lake, Minn., 1,102. 5, Carol Cooper/Janeen Keywood, Pensacola, Fla., 1,099. 6, Lisa Figures/Timothy Allen, Katy, Texas, 1,098. 7, Cari Wiest/Larry Wald, Wishek, N.D., 1,091. 8, Dalton Mortenson/Jessica Mortenson, Moorhead, Minn., 1,083. 9, Linda Dawyot, Visalia, Calif./Jim Dick, Fresno, Calif., 1,078. 10(tie), Fannie Patterson, Clymer, Pa./Sarah Plecker, Hummelstown, Pa., and Leilani Basinger/Jonathan Greer, Riverside, Calif., 1,069.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Robert Linder, Henderson, Colo., 634. 2, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 621. 3, Michael Tengan, Hilo, Hawaii, 607. 4, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 598. 5, Melvin Reynolds, North Ridgeville, Ohio, 596. 6, Rory Hanlon, Las Vegas, 592. 7, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 590. 8, James Lee, North Platte, Neb., 589. 9, Patrick Fitzgibbons, Lafayette, La., 588. 10(tie), Gregory Lancaster, Port Orchard, Wash., and Tonja Lindbo, Bremerton, Wash., 587.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 1,733. 2, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 1,704. 3, Matt Buchholz, Ellensburg, Wash., 1,693. 4, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,686. 5, Josh Wall, Eastview, Ky., 1,678. 6, Susan Elliott, Warren, Mich., 1,664. 7, Phuoc Tran, West Covina, Calif., 1,661. 8, Robert Beaty, Houston, 1,658. 9, Tina Wetzel, Elk Grove, Calif., 1,646. 10, Joel Willis, LaPlata, Md., 1,640.