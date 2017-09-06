U.S. girls sweep medals in U21 division at PABCON Youth

Junior Team USA’sof Colombia,of Guatemala andof Colombia captured the titles in the boys and girls singles event which kicked off the 2017 PABCON Youth Championships at Bol Obispado in Monterrey, Mexico.

Schwartz and her team mates Sydney Brummett and Julia Bond swept the medals in in girls Under-21 division. Schwartz led the 24 girls with 1288 and an average of 214.67 for six games to earn the first gold medal of this Championships, while Brummett was mere 16 pins behind to take the silver medal. Bond got bronze with 1195.

Pictured above from left: Sydney Brummett, Stephanie Schwartz and Julia Bond. Photos by Martin Faba and Megan Gonzales.

Gil closed his set with a big 245 game to overtake Joaquin Manrique of Uruguay and Jeffrey Mann, United States, and to secure the gold medal in the boys in Under-21 division with 1277 and an average of 212.83.

Manrique finished with back-to-back 223 games to help grab the silver medal with 1264. Mann, who led the 48-player field heading into the last game by 55 pins, slipped to third place due to a 167 game and had to settle for the bronze medal with 1254.

Aguilar cruised to the gold medal in the boys in Under-16 division out averaging his nearest competitor by more than 24 pins. After starting with a 171 game, Aguilar posted games of 171, 279, 212, 236 and 232 to take the gold medal with 1130 and an average of 226 for five games.

Luis Lugo was 121 pins behind in second place with 1009 to earn the first medal for the host country Mexico. Bronze went to Samuel Jaramillo of Colombia with 995.

Jaramillo’s team mate Herrera was the lone girls in the Under-16 division who averaged over 200. Her 1004 series (200.80) included games of 208, 166, 197, 242 and 191. Natalia Delgado of Puerto Rico took silver with 984 and Maria Aguiluz of Costa Rica received bronze with 968.

The 2017 Pan American Bowling Confederation Youth Championships will be held from September 2-9 at Bol Obispado in Monterrey, Mexico. The premiere event for youth bowlers in World Bowling’s American Zone drew 107 youth bowlers from 13 countries, 76 (48 boys and 28 girls) in the Under-21 division and 31 (16 boys and 15 girls) in the Under-16 division.

Players will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles (U16 only), Trios (U21 only), four-player Team, All-Events and Masters.

