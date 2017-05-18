Unique Team Playoffs to determine Swedish League Champions

The Swedish league season will conclude this weekend with the unique Team Playoffs in Jönköping, Sweden, featuring the best four men’s and women’s teams of the country.

The Swedish Team Playoffs is a bowling event like no other anywhere on the globe. “It does not compare to anything else in the world”, said World Bowling number one ranked Martin Larsen (right).

The Swedish eight-man team playoffs are something that has to be experienced. It is unlike all other bowling competitions anywhere. All eight teams, who qualified for this weekend during the entire year of league bowling, bring their own supporters, and they are really loud.

“The playoff weekend is an underrated sports experience”, said the breakout star of the year Jimmy Wogel of Stureby BK (bowling club) of Stockholm. “A bowling alley is so compact that it becomes a whole different pressure. It compares to a soccer game with a crowd of 25 000, it’s the same level of sound.”

With the supporters singing songs, drumming, jumping up and down, the atmosphere they create is unique. Thanks to the one of a kind settings players travel to Sweden just to be a part of this.

After last year’s playoffs, which was won by Team Clan of Nässjö (pictured above), their Irish player Chris Sloan (front row, second from right) stated: “This is the best competition I have ever bowled, nothing even comes close, this is fantastic.”

Here is a short video (in Swedish) on how last year’s finals ended.

On Friday the first semi-final match will be played, decided in best-of-three games format. The reigning champion Team Clan will face BK Jösse from Arvika. In the other match, Larsen and his Team Pergamon of Gothenburg will take on Stureby BK.

“All four teams are going to go with the feeling that if they have a good day they take home the gold”, said Pontus Andersson (back row, far left), former world youth champion and bronze medal winner in singles in last year’s European championships, who bowls for Team Clan.



On the women’s side last year’s champion Spader Dam of Helsingborg with World Cup winner Jenny Wegner (back row, third from left) will meet BK Högland from Nässjö in the semi-finals, while Team X-Calibur of Gothenburg takes on B-K Eva from Stockholm in the other match.

“If your passion is team bowling, this weekend is the best experience you can have”, said Sandra Andersson, last year’s runner-up in the USBC Queens and team member of Spader Dam.

You can follow the action on swebowl.se, the Swedish Bowling Federations website, which can be translated by clicking on the globe up right. All games will be livestreamed on YouTube.

For more details on the Swedish Team Playoffs click here. Click here for a video by IA Bowling explaining the Swedish League.

Markus Hegnelius contributed to this report.