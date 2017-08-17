USA’s Barnes, Dorin-Ballard dominate first squad in Women’s Doubles

andaveraged 212.83 as a team to dominate the first squad in women’s doubles at the World Senior Championships 2017 Thursday afternoon at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

Top 4 of Squad A from left to right: Lynda Barnes, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard (United States), Teresa Piccini, Margarita Ramos (Mexico), France Joubert, Jill Friis (Canada) and Lena Sulkanen, Christel Carlsson (Sweden).

Barnes (left), who won gold in singles in her WSrC debut yesterday, rolled the first 1400-series by a woman in the short history of the event as the duo set a new Championship record for six games in doubles with 2554.

Barnes had games of 247, 205, 248, 226, 218 and 258 for 1402, an average of 233.67, and Dorin-Ballard (right) added 1152. The Americans out averaged their nearest competitors from Mexico by more than 13 pins.

< b>Teresa Piccini, who won gold in doubles at the inaugural WSrC in 2013, and her teammate Margarita Ramos (right, l-r) rebounded from a slow start (1088 after three games) with a record 1307 series, including a huge 476 last game, to move into second place with 2395 (199.58 average).

France Joubert and Jill Friis (left, l-r) had five games between 407 and 384, but finished with a low game of 336 to fall behind the Mexicans to third place with 2316 (193.00).

Rounding out the top 4 were 2013 WSrC team champions Christel Carlsson and Lena Sulkanen (right, r-l), who chalked up 2269 pins (189.08).

The other 24 doubles are already out of contention for the medals. The top 4 have to sit and wait if their scores will hold on as the 24 teams of squad B, who took to the lanes at 5.30 p.m. CEST, will conclude the preliminaries.

The medal round will start on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) with the semi-finals. The No. 1 seed takes on No. 4 and No. 2 meets No. 3. The winners of the one-game matches advance to the gold medal match and the losers share the bronze medal.

Click on the respective links to watch the action via the Internet:

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

17:30-21:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad A)

Thursday – August 17, 2017

08:30-12:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad B)

12:00-13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00-16:30 Women’s Doubles (Squad A)

16:30-17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30-21:00 Women’s Doubles (Squad B)

Friday – August 18, 2017

18:00-19:00 Doubles Semi-Finals and Finals (Men & Women)

19:00 Medal Presentation for Doubles (Men & Women)

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

