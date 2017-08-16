USA’s Bohn, Learn lead as Men’s Doubles Qualifying reaches halfway mark

andof the United States averaged almost 210 as a team Wednesday evening at Dream-Bowl Palace in suburban Munich, Germany, to take the lead as the qualifying in men’s doubles has reached the halfway mark.

With 40 doubles in the books, the Americans took the pole position with 2519 total and an average of 209.92. Learn (right) led the team with the field-best 1293 series and Bohn (left; coach Bill Spigner in the middle) added 1226.

Pictured above from left to right: Parker Bohn III, Bob Learn Jr., United States; Shaun Cummings, Andrew Frawley, Australia; Ron van den Bogaard, Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands; and Jesus Gutierrez, Daniel Falconi, Mexico.

Australia’s Shaun Cummings and two-tome World Senior Champion Andrew Frawley (left, l-r) led the field after four games, then slipped to second place with 2492 (207.67).

Ron van den Bogaard and Nico Thienpondt (right, l-r) of the Netherlands were 35 pins behind the Aussies in third place with 2457 (204.75).

Rounding out the top 4, who are still in the race for Friday’s medal round, were Jesus Gutierrez and Daniel Falconi (left, l-r) of Mexico, who chalked up 2397 (199.75).

The other 36 teams are already out of contention before the teams of squad B take to the lanes on Thursday morning at 8.30 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The top 4 teams will advance to the medal round starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Click on the respective links to watch the action via the Internet:

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

17:30-21:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad A)

Thursday – August 17, 2017

08:30-12:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad B)

12:00-13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00-16:30 Women’s Doubles (Squad A)

16:30-17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30-21:00 Women’s Doubles (Squad B)

Friday – August 18, 2017

18:00-19:00 Doubles Semi-Finals and Finals (Men & Women)

19:00 Medal Presentation for Doubles (Men & Women)

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

World Senior Championships 2017 – Men’s Doubles (Squad A only)

Top four teams advance to the medal round.