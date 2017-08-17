USA’s Hulsenberg, Johnson join top 3 of Squad A in Women’s Doubles finals

The U.S. women clinched medals no. 3 and 4 in the second event of the World Senior Championships 2017 as both doubles advanced to Friday’s medal round at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

Leanne Hulsenberg and Tish Johnson (right, l-r) needed a 392 last game in squad B to avoid a semi-final clash with their team mates Lynda Barnes and Carolyn Dorin-Ballard (left, l-r), who earned the top-seed setting a new Championship record with 2554 total, an average of 212.83.

Pictured above are the top 4 of Squad B from left: Leanne Hulsenberg, Tish Johnson

(United States), Adriana Ortega, Fransuesa Sacre (Mexico), Jacqueline Faure, Nadine Robert (France) and Reija Lundén, Tuula Tamminen (Finland).

Hulsenberg closed with 205 and Johnson, who fell in the second game due to shoe problems, but was able to finish with 194 for 399 and 2323 total (193.58) en route to overtake Canada’s France Joubert and Jill Friis (right, l-r), who slipped to fourth place with 2316 (193.00).

The Canadians will meet the top-seeded Americans in the semi-finals, while Hulsenberg and Johnson will bowl Teresa Piccini and Margarita Ramos (left, l-r) of Mexico, who remained in second place with 2395 (199.58).

2013 World Senior Championships team champions Lena Sulkanen and Christel Carlsson (right, l-r), who were fourth after the first squad fell to fifth place with 2269.

Mexico 2 was sixth with 2260, followed by France 2 and Finland 2 in seventh and eighth place with 2258 and 2247, respectively.

The medal round will start on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) with the semi-finals. The No. 1 seed takes on No. 4 and No. 2 meets No. 3. The winners of the one-game matches advance to the gold medal match and the losers share the bronze medal.

With just six games in the team event to go, Lynda Barnes (2615) and Leanne Hulsenberg (2606) will battle it out for gold amd silver in all-events (18-game total in singles, doubles and team) as the Americans are more than 200 pins ahead of third place Reija Lundén (2404).

Click on the respective links to watch the action via the Internet:

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

17:30-21:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad A)

Thursday – August 17, 2017

08:30-12:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad B)

12:00-13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00-16:30 Women’s Doubles (Squad A)

16:30-17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30-21:00 Women’s Doubles (Squad B)

Friday – August 18, 2017

18:00-19:00 Doubles Semi-Finals and Finals (Men & Women)

19:00 Medal Presentation for Doubles (Men & Women)

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

Related Articles

United States (2), Australia and Canada advance to the Men’s Doubles finals

USA’s Bohn, Learn lead as Men’s Doubles Qualifying reaches halfway mark

Senior Team USA sweeps gold medals in Singles at World Senior Championships

Leanne Hulsenberg earns the No. 1 seed for the WSrC Women’s Singles finals

Lynda Barnes leads low-scoring Squad A in WSrC Women’s Singles

Bohn, Boresch, Mohr and Ciach advance to WSrC Singles finals

Parker Bohn III sets the tone in Singles at World Senior Championships

World Senior Championships officially declared open

3rd World Senior Championships – Championship Preview

2015 World Senior Championships

2013 World Senior Championships

World Senior Championships 2017 – Women’s Doubles Preliminaries

Top four teams advance to the medal round.

Women’s All-Events after 12/18 games



Top three will earn the medals in all-events; top 24 will advance to match play masters, top 8 receive a first-round bye.