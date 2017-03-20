USBC, BPAA return to qualifying events for the U.S. Open

Bowling centers across the United States of America will have the opportunity to host a pre-tournament qualifying event for thestarting in November, and centers also can submit applications to serve as host center for the major tournament.

The U.S. Open features a limited field based on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour money list and finishes at national and international events, but, for the 2018 tournament, bowlers will have the opportunity to be part of the field through the pre-qualifying events, too.

Centers can apply to host a pre-qualifying event, provided the center meets certain format requirements, which include having an event with a minimum of nine qualifying games and paying the cost for one spot in the U.S. Open field.

Pre-qualifying events can be held starting Nov. 1, 2017, and no later than May 1, 2018.

The U.S. Open is jointly funded by the United States Bowling Congress and Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

“We want to extend the opportunity for bowling centers to be involved with one of the premier events in our sport and provide their bowlers with the chance to compete against the best bowlers in the world,” BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio (left) said.

Historically, bowlers had to qualify for the U.S. Open. Athletes from across the country would bowl local qualifying events for the opportunity to gain entry to the national tournament.

“Qualifying events were a staple of this event for many years and the event is returning to that model,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy (right) said. “If we can get centers on board to run the qualifiers, the event will return to that model. We are hopeful we can garner enough interest.”

The U.S. Open also is seeking applications from centers interested in hosting the 2018 U.S. Open. Tentative dates are Oct. 24-31, 2018.

Centers can go to BOWL.com/USOpen for more information, including criteria and Request for Proposal forms for both pre-tournament qualifying events and for the 2018 U.S. Open.

The introduction of the limited-field U.S. Open will take place at Flamingo Bowl in Liverpool, New York, from Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2017. The field will include 144 bowlers.

Any bowlers interested in bowling in the 2017 edition of the event can participate in the eight-game on-site pre-tournament qualifier at Flamingo Bowl on Oct. 25. Additional details can be found on here