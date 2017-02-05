USBC National Selection committee now accepting resumes for Senior Team USA

The Team USA program now is accepting resumes from eligible senior bowlers interested in representing the United States at World Bowling’s

Four men and four women will be selected for the Senior Team USA squad that will compete at the World Senior Championships from Aug. 11-20, 2017, at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany. Competitors will bowl for medals in singles, doubles, team, all-events and Masters.

Held every other year, more than 30 countries took part in the inaugural World Senior Championships at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas in 2013. The 2nd World Seniors Championships in 2015 was also held in Las Vegas, this time at Sam’s Town Bowling Center.

The third edition will be mark the first time the World Senior Championships will be held in Europe. For more information, please read Bulletin No. 1.

To be eligible for Senior Team USA, a bowler must be at least 50 years old sometime during the 2017 calendar year. The deadline to submit a resume is April 1, 2017.

Click here for the application.

The National Selection committee will select four senior men and four senior women for the World Senior Championships. Those selected will receive a paid entry into the World Senior Championships, airfare, lodging and an official uniform.

Please direct any questions to Team USA High Performance Director Tennelle Milligan at tennelle.milligan@bowl.com or 817-385-8226. Click here to learn more about the Team USA program.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is divided into 115 member federations within three geographical zones, America, Asia and Europe. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.