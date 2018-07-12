USBC Senior Masters, Super Senior Classic extend run in Las Vegas

The United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters and the Super Senior Classic tournaments will extend their runs at Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas for the next three years.

Sam’s Town has been the host center of the events since 2016.

In 2019, the Super Senior Classic once again will kick off the action, starting May 29, with the Senior Masters set for June 2-9. Bowlers who decide to compete in both events will receive a $100 rebate.

The USBC Senior Masters, which debuted in 1993, is a major event for senior bowlers age 50 and over, and consistently draws the best competitors in the world. In 2018, a field of 272 bowlers took part in the tournament.

It uses the same challenging format as the USBC Masters, with 15 games of qualifying and a double-elimination match-play bracket. It also provides an additional prize fund for Super Seniors (60 years and older) who miss the cut to match play, having those bowlers compete in a bracket to determine a winner.

At the 2018 Senior Masters, Chris Warren (left) had to beat USBC and PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke twice in the finals of the double-elimination bracket to win the title. Warren became only the third bowler in history to win both the USBC Masters and Senior Masters, joining Dave Soutar and Walter Ray Williams Jr.

The USBC Super Senior Classic, the premier event for USBC members age 60 and older, has grown from 28 competitors in its inaugural event in 2013 to 184 bowlers in 2018. It is expected to have a full field in 2019. The 2018 event featured 12 games of qualifying over two days, a Cashers’ Round, match play and a group stepladder that determined participants for the title match.

Mike Dias (right), a 61-year-old left-hander, won the Super Senior Classic in 2018, beating Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Mark Williams in the title match. The Super Senior Classic has not had a repeat winner in its first six years.

The 2020 Senior Masters is set for May 31-June 7, while the 2021 event will take place June 6-13. The 2020 Super Senior Classic is scheduled for May 27-31 and the 2021 tournament will be June 2-6.

