Utah pair takes Amethyst lead at National Bowling Stadium

of Glenwood, Utah, andof Elsinore, Utah, took the Amethyst Doubles lead at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships on June 10 with a 1,011 total.

Smith (right) led the way at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, with games of 167, 184 and 200 for a 551 series, while Lott (left) added games of 184, 165 and 111 for a 460 set. Gail Davis of Albany, Georgia, and Ruby Wiley of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, had been leading since April 23 with 995.

Smith, who made her seventh consecutive USBC Women’s Championships appearance, had set a goal of bowling her first 200 game on the championship lanes. She got there during her final game of doubles with a spare to start her final frame and an eight count on her fill ball.

“I accomplished that today,” Smith said. “Taking over the lead in our division just added so much more.”

In order to reach the lead, either Smith or Lott needed a mark in the 10th frame of the third game, and both players delivered spares.

Amethyst Doubles features bowlers with combined entering averages of 260-289.

Zodiacs celebrate 50 years of participation during 2018 USBC Women’s

The famed Zodiacs group (left) celebrated its 50th consecutive trip to the USBC Women’s Championships on June 10.

Known as the “World’s Best-Dressed Bowling Team,” the Zodiacs, from New Orleans, were introduced at the 1969 event in San Diego to protest the tournament’s dress code. Since then, the Zodiacs have returned each year in a different costume, often reflecting the host city of the event or their hometown of New Orleans.

The team’s founder and captain, Linda Prattini of Metairie, Louisiana, brought five four-player teams (right) to celebrate the milestone appearance, and she also was recognized for making her 52nd consecutive tournament appearance.

The group was presented with a commemorative plaque for its longevity.

A look ahead

Two bowlers are scheduled to join the 50-Year Club at the USBC Women’s Championships this week in Reno.

Helen Kidwell of Indianapolis will celebrate her milestone appearance June 16, and Bonnie Anderson of Kingsland, Texas, will make her 50th trip to the Women’s Championships on June 19.

Kidwell, 89, made her tournament debut at the 1967 event in Rochester, New York, and has been to every event since 1970. She’s also a member of the Indianapolis USBC Hall of Fame.

Anderson, 77, started her journey at the 1966 event in New Orleans and has been an annual participant since 1972. Her dedication to the sport earned her induction in the Thompson Falls Hall of Fame.

Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, Golden Approach Pro Shop (Rebecca Whiting, Rebekah Martin, Kelly Belzeski, Shannon Pluhowsky), Dayton, Ohio, 2,703. 2, Ballard vs. the Big “C”, Keller, Texas, 2,597. 3, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,586. 4, Striking Expectations LV, Las Vegas, 2,582. 5, Husker Shox, Las Vegas, 2,555.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, TTC Ladies 1 (Gail Gilchrist, Willetta Allen, Michelle Ball, Angela Pride), Alta Loma, Calif., 2,176. 2, Dolls with Bowling Balls, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 2,126. 3, PPBCs Gals, Torrance, Calif., 2,112. 4, Sooner Twisters 8, Norman, Okla., 2,090. 5, CHOP CITY, Chicago, 2,071.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, We Da Gals 5 (Danette Hamblin, Daranee Huncharek, Connie Paquette, Jeanne Hamblin), Clinton, Utah, 2,076. 2, LA 4, Montgomery, La., 2,058. 3, Split Personalities, Littleton, Colo., 2,032. 4, Sharp Rollers 2, Bowie, Md., 2,025. 5, Three State Rollers, Cordova, Tenn., 1,981.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Anderson Agency No. 2 (Janet Leviton, Jean Christensen, Janelle Darling, Gina Chov), Lakeville, Minn., 1,891. 2, Alley Oops 2, Carrizo Springs, Texas, 1,864. 3, Rural Operators, Reeds Spring, Mo., 1,849. 4, Wyoming Wild Bunch, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,843. 5, Deberia Henningsen Team 3, Stafford, Va., 1,818.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 380 and above)

1, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif., 1,405. 2, Jadee Scott-Jones, Newport, R.I./Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 1,398. 3, Ashley Bell, New Berlin, Wis./Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 1,361. 4, Emily Fagan, Las Vegas/Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,353. 5, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa./Mandy Wilson, Dayton, Ohio, 1,348.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Bre Higgins, North Platte, Neb./Cindy Johnson, Loveland, Colo., 1,135. 2, Cynthia Littles, San Antonio/Tanya Myers, New Braunfels, Texas, 1,133. 3, Brittany Wilson, Chicago/Ritzel Velarde, Schaumburg, Ill., 1,130. 4(tie), Cayla Vitko, Castle Rock, Colo./Carole Jones, Englewood, Colo., and Gean Olin, Apopka, Fla./Sandra Giddens, Orlando, Fla., 1,118.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Cynthia Pisani, Castro Valley, Calif./Lynette Carone, San Ramon, Calif., 1,195. 2, Cheri Zacherson/Sandy Gilly, Grantsville, Utah, 1,114. 3, Gretchen Rieder, Richmond, Minn./Angela Kiess, Albany, Minn., 1,105. 4. Jessica Slagle, Kirby, Wyo./Ella Parker, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,098. 5, Kerri Allen, Fairfield, Calif./Joyce McKenna, Mountain View, Calif., 1,077.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Katrice Woods/Barbara Woods, Dodge City, Kan., 1,088. 2, Michelle Barnette, Leroy, Mich./Rose Swaffer, Cadillac, Mich., 1,081. 3, Donna Ishii, Caruthers, Calif./Alyssa Ishii, Chino Hills, Calif., 1,065. 4, Rachel Ruiz, Covina, Calif./Jessica Ting, Valinda, Calif., 1,061. 5, Lisa Kilby/Rose Mary Cooper, Roseburg, Ore., 1,037.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Laura Smith, Glenwood, Utah/Lisa Lott, Elsinore, Utah, 1,011. 2, Ruby Wiley, Winston-Salem, N.C./Gail Davis, Albany, Ga., 995. 3, Patricia Areias, Carson City, Nev./Elizabeth Kenny, Brookfield, Ill., 976. 4, Dawn Carlton, Emmet, Ark./Vicki Stegeman, Chappell, Neb., 975. 5(tie), Jessica Skenadore, Milwaukee/June Robertson, West Allis, Wis., and Becky Swaim, Portales, N.M./Tracie Robbins, Fort Worth, Texas, 972.

Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Lisa Henderson, Odenton, Md./Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 954. 2, Gail Crews, Bowling Green, Fla./Judith Rowe, Sebring, Fla., 923. 3, Stephanie Krehbiel, Bonney Lake, Wash./Shannon Sison, Auburn, Wash., 897. 4, Tina Jennings, Seven Points, Texas/Laurie Johnson, Kemp, Texas, 862. 5, DeeAnn Troutman/Desiree Cain-MacBean, Salida, Colo., 859.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Joely O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 754. 2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 732. 3, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 729. 4, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 720. 5, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 718.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Desirae Armstrong, Ogden, Utah, 682. 2, Kitty Colgrove, Alexandria, Minn., 663. 3, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 649. 4, Lana Frazier, Paterson, N.J., 644. 5, Toni Townsend, Galveston, Texas, 641.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 638. 2, Lisa Perreault, Grand Forks, N.D., 611. 3(tie), Vicky Gahm, Bird Island, Minn., and Cassandra Luster, Carson City, Nev., 597. 5, Helen Kayaian, Hicksville, N.Y., 596.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Jennifer Williamson, Stafford, Va., 582. 2, Sue Moen, Roscoe, Ill., 580. 3, Gwendolynn Edwards, Bellevue, Neb., 568. 4, Heather Yunkin, East Berlin, Pa., 564. 5, Sonjia Shoemaker, Battle Ground, Wash., 558.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Carolyn Rice, Casa Grande, Ariz., 542. 2, Mary Brown, Gate, Okla., 541. 3, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 537. 4, Sharron Smith, Lenora, Kan., 530. 5, Rita Baker, Martin, Tenn., 528.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Francis Scoggins, Andrews, Texas, 531. 2, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 522. 3, Patricia Feiteira, Wailuku, Hawaii, 509. 4, Jeana Doll, Sweet Home, Ore., 508. 5, Noreen Nunes, Orland, Calif., 498.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Julia Bond, Aurora Ill., 2,128. 2, Diandra Asbaty Chicago, 2,086. 3, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,065. 4, Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 2,046. 5, Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,043.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 1,862. 2, Margo Beck, Richmond, Va., 1,765. 3, Tina Armijo, Tijeras, N.M., 1,752. 4, Angela Gates, Delta, Colo., 1,743. 5, Loree Meyer, Pueblo, Colo., 1,726.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,799. 2, Kelly Teague, Milwaukee, 1,738. 3, Lynette Carone, San Ramon, Calif., 1,730. 4, Donna Ray, Rock Hill, S.C., 1,706. 5, Barbara Root, Tacoma, Wash., 1,686.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Carol Quesnel, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, 1,585. 2, Marilyn Barcelona, Lemoore, Calif., 1,574. 3, Stacey Schoenberg, St. Stephen, Minn., 1,572. 4, Jessica Slagle, Kirby, Wyo., 1,564. 5, Patricia Budnella, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,559.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,491. 2, Jackie Madden, Little Rock, Ark., 1,480. 3, Barb Stanton, Winnemucca, Nev., 1,471. 4, Kimberly Kennedy, Manitowoc, Wis., 1,464. 5, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 1,459.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 1,375. 2, Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 1,357. 3, Carolyn Marcus, Ten Sleep, Wyo., 1,344. 4, Debra Ansbach, Williams, Ariz., 1,341. 5, Lynn Okopinski, Milwaukee, 1,336.