V Brunswick Madrid Challenge – Tournament Preview

Theis the 5th stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour season and the second out of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season. The tournament will be held from July 1-9 at 20-lane Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Players will compete for total prize money of 40.250 Euro with 6.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.000 to the runner-up and 2.000 to the third place finisher. Last-to-cash payout (50th place) is 300 Euro.

In the IV Brunswick Madrid Challenge Ray Teece (left) defeated PBA champions Dom Barrett (right) and Stu Williams (center) in an all-English stepladder final to win his first European Bowling Tour title.

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday, July 1, and runs through Saturday, July 8, with the last squad 26 to start at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). Qualifying concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for half past Midnight. The qualifying winner earns a 750 Euro bonus.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), a standard on the European Bowling Tour. The top two women in qualifying (before Desperado Squad) earn 750 and 500 Euro, respectively.

Total 50 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, July 10 including the top 38 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top three players from the combined standings of squads 1-8 and the top 5 of squads 9-12 who were not among the top 38, and the top four players of the Desperado Squad. The top 10 qualifiers receive two byes while qualifiers 11-20 get a first-round bye.

The first three rounds of the finals feature four games from scratch, which trim the field to 30, 20 and then 10 players who advance to another four-game round with the Round 3 total being carried forward.

The top 3 with the highest eight-game total advance to the stepladder finals. The No. 2 and 3 seeds open the action with a one-game shootout match. The winner goes against the No. 1 seed for the title and 6.000 Euro first prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

