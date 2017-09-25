Van Meerbergen, Bartaire win Masters titles at 8th QubicaAMF BPC Tour

of Belgium andof France won the women’s and men’s masters titles to conclude the eighth edition of the tri-cities 2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour Saturday at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France.

Pictured right is Bram van Meerbergen with tournament organizer Bruno Bidone, right).

The QBPC Tour kicked off in Ancenis with the Team Challenge. Next was the singles competition in Dinan/Taden before the Tour capped off with doubles and masters in Fontaine Le Comte.

Each stage of the QubicaAMF BPC Tour was aired on several French television networks and on the internet free of charge.

Barry Foley (left) of Ireland averaged 233.11 for 18 games in all-events (six qualifying games each in singles, doubles and masters) to lead the top 4 men into men’s masters stepladder finals.

Foley and Van Meeerbergen (right) advanced to the title match by being the top two scorers in the eliminator round. Foley had 244 and Van Meerbergen 221, eliminating Peter Stevenson (200), England, and Jeroen van Geel (192), Netherlands. In the title match, Van Meerbergen defeated Foley, 255-184.

On the women’s side defending masters, singles and doubles champion Bartaire (right with Bidone) barely made the cut to the masters finals in fourth place with 3837. Last year’s runner-up Samantha Hannan of England led the top 4 women into the eliminator round with 3777 or an average of 220.94.

Hannan (278) and Bartaire (227) advanced, while Tania Yusaf (195) of Scotland and Cindy Valckx (190) of Belgium were eliminated. In a re-match of last year’s title match, Bartaire topped Hannan, 218-203, to repeat as masters champion.

Van Meerbergen also defeated Foley in the singles finale, 225-172. Foley and Jeroen van Geel (left, l-r), Netherlands took down Van Meerbergen and Toby Contreras, United States, 216-189, to capture the doubles title.

In the women’s singles finale, Yusaf (right with Bidone) flew past Amandine Richard of France, 225-175. Valckx teamed with Hannan (below left, l-r) to take the doubles title, defeating Bianca Wiekeraad, Netherlands and Nathalie Dhanis of Belgium, 236-173.

Team Sirius defeated Team Vega and Team Mercury defeated Team Orion, both three-games-to-one, to win the women’s and men’s Team Challenge. Finally the team from the host country came back from a 1-0 deficit to win the France vs. The World friendly match, 2-1.

For more information, videos, interviews and more please visit the official Website or find the BPC on Facebook and YouTube.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Masters Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:

1. Bram van Meerbergen, Belgium

2. Barry Foley, Ireland

3. Peter Stevenson, England

4. Jeroen van Geel, Netherlands

Playoff Results:

Eliminator: Foley (244), Van Meerbergen (221), Stevenson (200), Van Geel (192); Stevenson and Van Geel eliminated.

Championship: Van Meerbergen def. Foley, 255-184.

2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s All-Events

Top 4 advance to Masters Finals

2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s Masters Qualifying Round

Top 4 advance to Masters Finals

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Masters Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:

1. Wendy Bartaire, France

2. Samantha Hannan, England

3. Tania Yusaf, Scotland

4. Cindy Valckx, Belgium

Playoff Results:

Eliminator: Hannan (278), Bartaire (227), Yusaf (195), Valckx (190); Yusaf and Valckx eliminated

Championship: Bartaire def. Hannan, 218-203.

2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s All-Events

Top 4 advance to Masters Finals

2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s Masters Qualifying Round

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:

1. Barry Foley, Ireland/Jeroen van Geel, Netherlands

2. Toby Contreras, United States/Bram van Meerbergen, Belgium

Playoff Results:

Championship: Foley/Van Geel def. Contreras/Van Meerbergen, 216-189.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Qualifying

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:

1. Samantha Hannan, England/Cindy Valckx, Belgium

2. Bianca Wiekeraad, Netherlands/Nathalie Dhanis, Belgium

Playoff Results:

Championship: No. 1 Hannan-Valckx def. Wiekeraad/Dhanis, 236-173.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Qualifying

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Finals

Bowling de Dinan, France

Championship Round:

1. Bram van Meerbergen, Belgium

2. Barry Foley, Ireland

3. Jeroen van Geel, Netherlands

4. Peter Stevenson, England

Playoff Results:

Eliminator: Foley (233), Van Meerbergen (233), Van Geel (218), Stevenson (202); Van Geel and Stevenson eliminated.

Championship: Van Meerbergen def. Foley, 225-172.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Qualifying

Top 4 advance to the finals.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Finals

Bowling de Dinan, France

Championship Round:

1. Tania Yusaf, Scotland

2. Amandine Richard, France

3. Wendy Bartaire, France

4. Samantha Hannan, England

Playoff Results:

Eliminator: Richard (243), Yusaf (208), Bartaire (208), Hannan (168); Bartaire and Hannan eliminated.

Championship: Yusaf def. Richard, 225-175.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Qualifying

Top 4 advance to the finals.

2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Team Results

Ancenis, France; Baker system, best-of-five games.

Women’s Team Challenge:

Team Sirius def. Team Vega, 3-1

(179-147, 167-181, 220-170; 211-202)

Men’s Team Challenge:

Team Mercury def. Team Orion, 3-1

(192-223, 248-156, 204-141, 242-164)

France vs. The World (friendly match; best-of-three):

Fontaine Le Comte, France

Team France def. The World, 2-1

(194-227, 202-185, 223-197).