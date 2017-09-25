Van Meerbergen, Bartaire win Masters titles at 8th QubicaAMF BPC Tour

Bram van Meerbergen
of Belgium and Wendy Bartaire
of France won the women’s and men’s masters titles to conclude the eighth edition of the tri-cities 2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour Saturday at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France.
Pictured right is Bram van Meerbergen with tournament organizer Bruno Bidone, right).
The QBPC Tour kicked off in Ancenis with the Team Challenge. Next was the singles competition in Dinan/Taden before the Tour capped off with doubles and masters in Fontaine Le Comte.
Each stage of the QubicaAMF BPC Tour was aired on several French television networks and on the internet free of charge.
Barry Foley (left) of Ireland averaged 233.11 for 18 games in all-events (six qualifying games each in singles, doubles and masters) to lead the top 4 men into men’s masters stepladder finals.
Foley and Van Meeerbergen (right) advanced to the title match by being the top two scorers in the eliminator round. Foley had 244 and Van Meerbergen 221, eliminating Peter Stevenson (200), England, and Jeroen van Geel (192), Netherlands. In the title match, Van Meerbergen defeated Foley, 255-184.
On the women’s side defending masters, singles and doubles champion Bartaire (right with Bidone) barely made the cut to the masters finals in fourth place with 3837. Last year’s runner-up Samantha Hannan of England led the top 4 women into the eliminator round with 3777 or an average of 220.94.
Hannan (278) and Bartaire (227) advanced, while Tania Yusaf (195) of Scotland and Cindy Valckx (190) of Belgium were eliminated. In a re-match of last year’s title match, Bartaire topped Hannan, 218-203, to repeat as masters champion.
Van Meerbergen also defeated Foley in the singles finale, 225-172. Foley and Jeroen van Geel (left, l-r), Netherlands took down Van Meerbergen and Toby Contreras, United States, 216-189, to capture the doubles title.
In the women’s singles finale, Yusaf (right with Bidone) flew past Amandine Richard of France, 225-175. Valckx teamed with Hannan (below left, l-r) to take the doubles title, defeating Bianca Wiekeraad, Netherlands and Nathalie Dhanis of Belgium, 236-173.
Team Sirius defeated Team Vega and Team Mercury defeated Team Orion, both three-games-to-one, to win the women’s and men’s Team Challenge. Finally the team from the host country came back from a 1-0 deficit to win the France vs. The World friendly match, 2-1.
For more information, videos, interviews and more please visit the official Website or find the BPC on Facebook and YouTube.
Related Articles
Bartaire, Bailey hoist Masters trophies at 7th QubicaAMF BPC Tour
Saulnier, Sandelin emerge as Masters champions at 2015 QubicaAMF BPC Tour
Julien Sermand wins Masters title at 2014 QubicaAMF BPC Tour
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Masters Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Bram van Meerbergen, Belgium
2. Barry Foley, Ireland
3. Peter Stevenson, England
4. Jeroen van Geel, Netherlands
Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Foley (244), Van Meerbergen (221), Stevenson (200), Van Geel (192); Stevenson and Van Geel eliminated.
Championship: Van Meerbergen def. Foley, 255-184.
2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s All-Events
Top 4 advance to Masters Finals
2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s Masters Qualifying Round
Top 4 advance to Masters Finals
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Masters Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Wendy Bartaire, France
2. Samantha Hannan, England
3. Tania Yusaf, Scotland
4. Cindy Valckx, Belgium
Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Hannan (278), Bartaire (227), Yusaf (195), Valckx (190); Yusaf and Valckx eliminated
Championship: Bartaire def. Hannan, 218-203.
2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s All-Events
Top 4 advance to Masters Finals
2017 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s Masters Qualifying Round
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Barry Foley, Ireland/Jeroen van Geel, Netherlands
2. Toby Contreras, United States/Bram van Meerbergen, Belgium
Playoff Results:
Championship: Foley/Van Geel def. Contreras/Van Meerbergen, 216-189.
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Qualifying
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Samantha Hannan, England/Cindy Valckx, Belgium
2. Bianca Wiekeraad, Netherlands/Nathalie Dhanis, Belgium
Playoff Results:
Championship: No. 1 Hannan-Valckx def. Wiekeraad/Dhanis, 236-173.
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Qualifying
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Finals
Bowling de Dinan, France
Championship Round:
1. Bram van Meerbergen, Belgium
2. Barry Foley, Ireland
3. Jeroen van Geel, Netherlands
4. Peter Stevenson, England
Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Foley (233), Van Meerbergen (233), Van Geel (218), Stevenson (202); Van Geel and Stevenson eliminated.
Championship: Van Meerbergen def. Foley, 225-172.
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Qualifying
Top 4 advance to the finals.
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Finals
Bowling de Dinan, France
Championship Round:
1. Tania Yusaf, Scotland
2. Amandine Richard, France
3. Wendy Bartaire, France
4. Samantha Hannan, England
Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Richard (243), Yusaf (208), Bartaire (208), Hannan (168); Bartaire and Hannan eliminated.
Championship: Yusaf def. Richard, 225-175.
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Qualifying
Top 4 advance to the finals.
2017 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Team Results
Ancenis, France; Baker system, best-of-five games.
Women’s Team Challenge:
Team Sirius def. Team Vega, 3-1
(179-147, 167-181, 220-170; 211-202)
Men’s Team Challenge:
Team Mercury def. Team Orion, 3-1
(192-223, 248-156, 204-141, 242-164)
France vs. The World (friendly match; best-of-three):
Fontaine Le Comte, France
Team France def. The World, 2-1
(194-227, 202-185, 223-197).