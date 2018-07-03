Venezuelans Ruiz, Olivo set the tone on Day Two Qualifying in Madrid

Venezuela’sandled the third and fourth squad in the 6th Brunswick Madrid Challenge to move into the top 10 in the overall qualifying standings, whileof Qatar posted the first 300 game of the EBT “bronze” tournament Monday at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Ruiz (featured photo) came out of the gates commandingly averaging 261.33 for the first three games (267, 255 and 262), but struggled in the fourth and fifth game (186 and 177) before he closed with 237 for 1384 and an overall average of 230.67 to jump into third place.

Day one leaders Thomas Larsen (right) of Denmark and Javier Moreno (left) of Spain continued to lead the 65-player field from nine countries with 1429 and 1405. respectively.

Ruben Orche (right) of Spain was just 16 pins behind Ruiz to leap into fifth place with 1368. Ali Al Jahani of Qatar was further 24 pins back to move into seventh place with 1344.

Olivo (left) started squad 4 with a big 256 game and added 191, 215, 215, 245 and 203 for 1325 total (220.83), good for ninth place overall. After a slow start, Noe Gamazo (below right) of Spain closed his set with a 279 game to narrow the gap to Olivio to six pins to round out the top 10 with 1319.

After starting squad three with three consecutive games under 200, Sahoti (below left) sandwiched the tournament’s first 300 game between 247 and 212 for 1269 total to position himself in 16th place after four of 18 squads.

Qualifying continues on Tuesday, July 3, with squads 5 & 6 scheduled to start at 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The top 5 from the combined standings of squads on Monday and Tuesday will receive automatic berths in the finals if they do not finish in the top 36 in the overall qualifying standings.

The VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge is the 6th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season and the first out of two EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season. The tournament will be held from July 1-8 at 20-lane Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending BMC champion.

Players will compete for total prize money of 40.300 Euro with 6.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.000 to the runner-up and 2.000 to the third place finisher. Last-to-cash payout (48th place) is 300 Euro.

Qualifying gets underway on Sunday, July 1, and runs through Saturday, July 7, with the final squad 18 to start at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner earns a 750 Euro bonus. Qualifying concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for half past Midnight.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), a standard on the European Bowling Tour. The top two women in qualifying (before Desperado Squad) earn 750 and 500 Euro, respectively.

Total 48 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, July 8, including the top 36 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 3 from the combined standings of July 1 squads and the top 5 of the squads conducted July 2 & 3, who were not in the top 36, plus four players from the Desperado Squad. The top 16 qualifiers receive a first-round bye and will be seeded 1-16 in match play.

The remaining 32 finalists will bowl six games from scratch with the top 16 advancing to match play, seeded 17-32.

In each round of match play, the highest seeded player will bowl against the lowest seeded player, the second-highest against the second-lowest, and so on. Match play rounds of 32, 16 and 8 consist of best-of-three games while semi-finals and finals will be decided in one game.

The field will be cut to 16, 8, 4 and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 6.000 Euro top prize.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

2018 Brunswick Madrid Challenge – Standings after Qualifying Squad 4/18

Total 48 players, including the top 36 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top 3 players from the combined standings of squads 1 & 2 (position 37-39) and the top 5 of squads 3-6 (position 40-44) who are not among the top 36, and the top four players of the Desperado Squad (position 45-48), will advance to the finals.

300 games (1) – Nasser Al Sahoti.