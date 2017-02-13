Wichita State women, Midland men earn wins at 2017 Hoosier Classic

Thewomen won their fourth consecutive Hoosier Classic on Sunday, whilecaptured the men’s title at Western Bowl in Indianapolis. The Hoosier Classic was the final Tier 1 event in the 2016-2017 United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season.

A total of 78 men’s teams and 66 women’s teams bowled six traditional games Saturday and 15 Baker games Sunday before the field was cut to the top eight teams in each division for bracket play. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches featured a best-of-three Baker format, while the championship round was a best-of-five Baker match.

The Wichita State women (pictured right) qualified first overall for Sunday’s match-play bracket and bested No. 6 Concordia in the finals, 3-0, including a narrow 200-199 victory in Game 3. The Shockers averaged 223 in the title match.

Wichita State earned its spot in the finals by defeating No. 5 Newman, 2-1, while Concordia advanced by sweeping No. 2 Lindenwood.

Webber’s Anna Andersson earned the women’s individual title by posting a 1,304 total, a 217.33 average, for her six-game block Saturday. Lindenwood’s Amanda Garavet finished second with 1,300, and Newman’s Kelly Machacek (1,296), Urbana’s Maude Demers (1,280) and St. Ambrose’s Kayla Crawford (1,273) also made the all-tournament team.

In the men’s title tilt, Midland (pictured above and left), who qualified fifth, dropped the opening game to No. 7 St. Francis-Illinois, 194-177, but bounced back to win the next three games by averaging more than 218 to earn the victory, 3-1.

Midland defeated top seed Webber International in the semifinals, 2-1, while St. Francis-Illinois swept No. 3 William Paterson, 2-0, to advance.

Webber’s Cory Lenz averaged more than 231 to claim the top spot in the men’s individual standings with a six-game total of 1,387. Lindenwood-Belleville’s Tim Heimann and Midland’s Nick Pate tied for second with 1,353, and Pikeville’s Andrew Letscher (1,335) and William Paterson’s Steve Kotowski (1,333) also recorded top-five finishes.

BOWL.com’s BowlTV provided broadcast coverage of the 2017 Hoosier Classic.

