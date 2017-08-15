William Svensson holds on to the lead in Lucky Larsen Masters

won his second squad Monday at Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden, and though he was unable to improve his score the 17-year-old maintained his lead in the Storm Lucky Larsen Masters.

Due to 71 entries, the Under-18 only squad 3 was split into two squads. Squad 3a was led by Johan Klyft of Sweden, who toppled 1174 pins, an average of 195.67, to finish the second qualifying day in 25th place.

Svensson (right), who won gold in masters and team at the 2017 European Youth Championships, led squad 3b with 1249, 45 pins less than his high score set in squad 2 on Sunday. Svensson leads the field of 133 players from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden with 1294 (215.67).

Swedes Stefan Roos (1279) and James Gruffman (1273) remained in second and third place, respectively. Svensson’s team mate on the EYC gold medal team, Robin Skans was second in squad 3b with 1235 to leap into seventh place.

The top 4 bowlers of squad 4 moved into the top 8, who will receive a first-round bye at the end of the qualifying portion. Jesper Jacobsen (pictured above) of Sweden led the squad with 1237, including games of 221, 247, 196, 165, 233 and 175, good for fourth place in the overall standings.

His compatriot Tommy Andersson fell one pin short and moved into fifth place with 1236. Bader Alshaikh (left) of Saudi Arabia was further one pin behind and is the best foreign bowler in the field in sixth place with 1235 (due to the higher last game than Skans).

Rounding out the top 8 was Alshaikh’s fellow countryman Abdulrahman Alkheliwi who totaled 1232.

Amanda Gadd of Sweden is the best of 24 woman in 21st place with 1183, including 48 pins handicap, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. Håkan Persson of Sweden currently holds the 38th and last spot to advance with 1138 and an average of 189.67.

Qualifying continues on Tuesday, August 15, with squad 5 scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

A newcomer on the European Bowling Tour, the Storm Lucky Larsen Masters is the 8th stop and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournament this season, the second-highest EBT category.

The tournament is also the third event of the 2017 World Bowling Tour, which is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling.

The inaugural LL Masters will be held August 13-27 at 22-lane Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden and offers total prize fund of 912.000 Swedish Kronor (SEK), or approximately 95.415 Euro, with 160.000 SEK (€16.740) going to the winner.

All rounds can be watched live on the internet, featuring four different cameras covering 16 lanes. The Lucky Larsen Masters will be live streamed Aug. 13-25 on luckylarsenmasters.com and Aug. 26-27 on worldbowling.org. For more information, click here.

Qualifying of the Lucky Larsen Masters (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Sunday, August 13, through Saturday, August 26, with the last qualifying squad 23 scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad scheduled to start at 9.30 p.m.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 44 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, August 27, including the top 38 qualifiers, the top 2 from the “Early Bird Competition” (squads 1, 2 and 4-11), the highest senior bowler (born in 1967 or earlier) and the highest junior bowler (born in 1999 or later), all not among the top 38, plus the top 2 from the Desperado Squad. The top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye.

The other 36 players bowl six games from scratch before the field is cut to the top 16 who join the top 8 qualifiers in the second round featuring eight games from scratch. The top 8 bowl an additional four games with the pinfall from round two being carried forward. The top 4 with the highest 12-game total determine the champion in a traditional stepladder finals.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The World Bowling Tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, which will be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno., Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Related Articles

William Svensson sets the pace in Lucky Larsen Masters

Storm Lucky Larsen Masters – Tournament Preview

Lucky Larsen Masters brings EBT back to 11 events

2017 World Bowling Tour Finals to be held in Reno

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

2017 Lucky Larsen Masters – Standings after Qualifying Squad 4/23

Top 38 qualifiers, the top 2 from the “Early Bird Competition” (places 39-40), the highest senior bowler (41st place) and the highest junior bowler (42nd place) plus the top 2 from the Desperado Squad (places 43-44) advance to the finals. The top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye.