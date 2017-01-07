Winners selected in Bowl for the Cure Fabulous Four essay contest

The four women who will experience an outstanding bowling adventure through the Bowl for the Cure® Fabulous Four essay contest have been determined.

Donna Angstead of Longmont, Colorado, Jackie Cluxton of Manchester, Ohio, Regina Owens of Jacksonville, Florida, and Dawn Paolillo of Staten Island, New York, were selected as the Fabulous Four winners based on their submitted essays.

The Fabulous Four essay contest is part of Bowl for the Cure®, a year-round fundraising initiative sponsored by the United States Bowling Congress in partnership with Susan G. Komen®.

The contest was started three years ago to raise awareness about breast cancer and to honor four women who either have gone through a breast cancer diagnosis or have been instrumental in helping support the cause and finding a cure.

“We are thrilled to honor these four women who not only have had to face harrowing battles against breast cancer, but have gone above and beyond to give back to others who have been affected by the disease,” said Christina Alford, senior vice president of development at Komen.

“Our longstanding partnership with Bowl for the Cure has enabled us to reach survivors and supporters across the country, and we are so thankful for their dedication to our cause over the past 16 years.”

Winners of the fourth installment of the Fabulous Four essay contest were determined by a special selection panel that included previous Fabulous Four winners, along with Susan G. Komen® and USBC staff.

The Fabulous Four winners receive a five-day trip that will start in the Dallas area with a special day at Komen headquarters. The group then will head to the International Bowling Campus in Arlington, Texas, to tour the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame before receiving lessons from the Team USA coaching staff and PWBA stars at the International Training and Research Center.

The Fabulous Four will complete their trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they will help kick off and compete in the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships.

Please click here to learn more about the Fabulous Four essay contest.