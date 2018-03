, the governing body for the sport of bowling, has announced the stops of the World Bowling Tour 2018.

WBT 2018 currently features ten stops in Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United States of America (5). 2-3 events may be added, at least 3 months’ notice provided.

The tour begins with the Brunswick Euro Challenge in Munich, Germany, in March and concludes with the World Bowling World Men’s Championship November / December in Hong Kong, China.

The 2018 stops are as follows:

March 10-18, 2018: Brunswick Euro Challenge

Munich, Germany

April 8-15, 2018: USBC Masters

Syracuse, NY, USA

May 16-22, 2018: USBC Queens

Reno, Nev., USA

May 20-26, 2018: Busan Cub

Busan, Korea

June 23-30, 2018: U.S. Women’s Open

Orlando, Fla., USA

August 25-September 9, 2018: Storm Lucky Larsen Masters

Malmö, Sweden

September 22-28, 2018: WBT/PBA World Bowling Tour Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand

October 24-31, 2018: U.S. Open

Wichita, Kan., USA

November / December: PBA World Series of Bowling X

Date & Venue TBD

November 24-December 5, 2018: World Men’s Championship

Hong Kong, China

Note: 2-3 events may be added, at least 3 months’ notice provided.