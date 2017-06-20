World Bowling features on top ten list in Sportcal’s Social Media Index

World Bowling was featured on multiple lists ranking the top ten sports organisations and selected sporting events in Sportcal’s Social Media Index for 2017. World Bowling was recorded as having one of the top percentage growths on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

The Index, which analyses social media accounts of the top sports governing bodies and selected events on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts, consists of compiled data from January 2017.

Among the numerous listings featuring World Bowling, were its 7th placing in YouTube percentage growth, ahead of American Football (NFL) and Baseball/Softball. As well as being listed as the 6th highest International Federation for growth on Facebook, just behind Golf and the Paralympics.

The report by Sportcal stated “World Bowling, the governing body of tenpin bowling, has in recent years unsuccessfully pushed for Olympic inclusion. However, its failed bid does not appear to have hindered its social media presence, with the federation making the top 10 of the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube growth rankings.”

World Bowling’s Marketing and Public Relations Director, Megan Tidbury, puts the impressive numbers in growth down to new digital strategies which were implemented in 2016.

“We already knew that the sport had a strong, global following, we just needed to unite this community by delivering more content from our athletes and our events. We began working with digital agency Penceo midway through 2016 and have focused on producing this content by a variety of means. We hope to continue along this growth curve in the future as we reach more existing fans and generate new ones through showcasing the excitement of the sport.”

