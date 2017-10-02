World Bowling Tour 2017 commences with WBT Thailand tournament

Thetournament will be held from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl inside the Siam Paragon Shopping Mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tournament offers total prize fund of 4,215 million Baht or approximately 125,660 U.S. Dollar. The winner will walk away with 1 million Baht or roughly $29,812 and will be awarded a World Bowling Tour title and a Professional Bowlers Association title, if won by a PBA member.

All players must bowl nine games of qualifying in three-game blocks with unlimited re-entries. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game. All ties will be broken by a one-ball roll-off.

Total 42 bowlers will survive the qualifying (Round 1), including the top 7 qualifiers, the two highest Thai bowlers outside the top 7 (ranked 8 & 9), the next 28 qualifiers (ranked 10-37), the next two Thai bowlers outside the top 37 (ranked 38-39) plus the top 3 of the one-game Desperado Squad (ranked 40-42).

Players ranked 1-8 receive two byes and players ranked 9-24 get one bye. Bowlers ranked 25-42 advance to the second round to bowl six games from scratch with the top 10 advancing to Round 3.

Those 10 and qualifiers 9-24 bowl another six games from scratch. The top 12 bowlers meet the top 8 qualifiers in Round 4. The remaining 20 players bowl another six-game block from scratch to cut to the top 7 plus the next Thai bowler (ranked 8) for the stepladder finals.

In the first round, the No. 6, 7 and 8 seed will square off. The winner takes on No. 4 and 5 seed in the second match. The winner of that match bowls the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinal. The winner meets the No. 2 seed in the semifinal. The winner advances to the championship match in which the top-seeded player must be defeated twice to win the title.

The WBT Thailand event is the 4th tournament on the 2017 World Bowling Tour. The World Bowling Tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, which will be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

The last WBT event this season is the PBA World Championship November 13-19, also at the National Bowling Stadium.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (ABF).

WBT Thailand 2017 – Qualifying Standings as of Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ICT

Total 42 players advance to the finals. Top 7 plus the top local bowler (seeded 8th) earn two byes. The next local bowler (seeded 9th) plus qualifiers 10-24 receive one bye. Qualifiers 25-37 plus another two local bowlers (seeded 38th & 39th) and the top 3 of the Desperado Squad (places 40-42) advance to second round. (f) indicates female bowler (scores include 8 pins handicap each game)