, the governing body for the sport of bowling, has announced the stops of the World Bowling Tour 2017.

WBT 2017 features nine stops in Bahrain, Germany, Kuwait (2), Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and USA (2). The tour begins with the Brunswick Euro Challenge in Munich, Germany, in March and concludes with the World Bowling World Championships in Kuwait City, Kuwait, in December 2017.

The 2017 stops are as follows:

March 18-26 Brunswick Euro Challenge in Munich, Germany

June 26-July 2 PBA Oklahoma Open in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA

August 14-28 Sweden WBT in Malmo, Sweden

Sept. 30-Oct 6 WBT Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand

Nov. 16-22 10th Kingdom International Open in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Nov. 23-28 15th Kingdom of Bahrain International Open in Manama, Bahrain

Nov. 29-Dec 3 13th Kuwait International Open in Kuwait City, Kuwait

Dec. 4-18 World Bowling World Championships in Kuwait City, Kuwait

TBC PBA World Series of Bowling IX in TBC

The highly anticipated global tour promises to gather the world’s best bowlers for their chance to earn points in the World Bowling Tour rankings and the coveted prize of being crowned the World Bowling Tour Finals winner at the 2018 event (date and venue tba).

The 2017 WBT Finals featuring the best bowlers from the 2016 WBT events can be viewed live on ESPN this February 26th at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (UCT-5).

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format.

