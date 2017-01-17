World Singles special program premieres today on Olympic Channel

Thefeatures in a special edition program that premieres on the Olympic Channel Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

The two-part series marks the first feature to be shared on the platform after an agreement was signed between the Olympic Channel and World Bowling last month.

The 30 minute, two-part feature documents the main highlights from the 2016 World Singles Championships which took place in Doha, Qatar during December last year.

Pictured above are World Singles champions Jesper Agerbo and Kelly Kulick.

Fans can relive the main highlights of the event including action from the qualifying rounds, quarter and semi-finals as well as extended footage of the final rounds featuring Kelly Kulick (USA) and New Hui Fen (SGP) for the women and Jesper Agerbo (DEN) and Rafiq Ismail (MAS) for the men.

“We hope this will be the first of many features to appear on the Olympic Channel,” World Bowling CEO, Kevin Dornberger, United States, said. “We look forward to providing more content and building this new relationship.”

To view the feature click here. For more information on World Bowling or the World Bowling Championship events, click here

